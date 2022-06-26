Diamondbacks aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (28-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-41, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -158, Tigers +134; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Detroit Tigers as losers of five in a row. Arizona has a 17-21 record in home games and a 32-41 record overall. The Diamondbacks have... READ MORE

Detroit Tigers (28-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-41, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -158, Tigers +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Detroit Tigers as losers of five in a row.

Arizona has a 17-21 record in home games and a 32-41 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.28.

Detroit is 28-43 overall and 11-21 on the road. The Tigers have gone 12-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with seven home runs while slugging .381. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-35 with a double and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .182 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

