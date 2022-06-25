Diamondbacks aim to stop 4-game losing streak, play the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (27-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-40, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -152, Tigers +129; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to break their four-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit Tigers. ... ... READ MORE

Detroit Tigers (27-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-40, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -152, Tigers +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to break their four-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Arizona has a 32-40 record overall and a 17-20 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 16-35 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 10-21 record in road games and a 27-43 record overall. The Tigers have gone 5-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 13 doubles and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 8-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has a .298 batting average to rank sixth on the Tigers, and has seven doubles and three home runs. Javier Baez is 12-for-35 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Buddy Kennedy: day-to-day (wrist), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

