Dodgers enter matchup with the White Sox on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-27, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (6-0, 1.59 ERA, .88 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, White Sox +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 12-13 record at home and a 26-27 record overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Los Angeles has an 18-10 record on the road and a 35-20 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 28-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 11 doubles and seven home runs for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 9-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

