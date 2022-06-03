On Air: Business of Government Hour
ECHL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
June 3, 2022
< a min read
      

___

KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Finals
Florida 4, Newfoundland 1

Friday, May 20: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3, OT

Sunday, May 22: Florida 2, Newfoundland 0

Wednesday, May 25: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3

Friday, May 27: Newfoundland 4, Florida 1

Saturday, May 28: Florida 6, Newfoundland 5, OT

Western Conference
Finals
Toledo 4, Utah 1

Friday, May 20: Utah 5, Toledo 4, OT

Saturday, May 21: Toledo 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, May 24: Toledo 5, Utah 4

Friday, May 27: Toledo 5, Utah 4, OT

Saturday, May 28: Toledo 5, Utah 1

Kelly Cup Finals
Florida vs. Toledo

Friday, June 3: Florida at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 4: Florida at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8: Toledo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 8: Toledo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

x-Saturday, June 11: Toledo at Florida, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, June 14: Florida at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

x-Thursday, June 16: Florida at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.

