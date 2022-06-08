ECHL Playoff Glance

___
KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceFinalsFlorida 4, Newfoundland 1
Friday, May 20: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3, OT
Sunday, May 22: Florida 2, Newfoundland 0
Wednesday, May 25: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3
Friday, May 27: Newfoundland 4, Florida 1
Saturday, May 28: Florida 6, Newfoundland 5, OT
Western ConferenceFinalsToledo 4, Utah 1
Friday, May 20: Utah 5, Toledo 4, OT
Saturday, May 21: Toledo 5, Utah 2
Tuesday, May 24: Toledo 5, Utah 4
Friday,...
___
|Kelly Cup Finals
|Florida 2, Toledo 1
Friday, June 3: Florida 3, Toledo 2
Saturday, June 4: Florida 3, Toledo 1
Wednesday, June 8: Toledo 4, Florida 1
Friday, June 10: Toledo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 11: Toledo at Florida, 7 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 14: Florida at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 16: Florida at Toledo, 7:35 p.m.
