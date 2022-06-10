Ex-Alabama QB Barker enters plea in domestic violence case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, has entered what Tennessee prosecutors called a “best interest” plea to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment after a January arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. The plea Barker entered Thursday means he did not admit guilt but agreed that the state had enough evidence to prove its case, said Steve Hayslip, spokesman for the Nashville... READ MORE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, has entered what Tennessee prosecutors called a “best interest” plea to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment after a January arrest on a felony domestic violence charge.

The plea Barker entered Thursday means he did not admit guilt but agreed that the state had enough evidence to prove its case, said Steve Hayslip, spokesman for the Nashville District Attorney General’s office.

An arrest affidavit from the January incident said Barker attempted to hit two people with a vehicle but missed. The affidavit said Barker and the victim were married but separated and currently living separately. The district attorney’s office told WKRN-TV on Thursday that a divorce is still in progress.

Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was released after posting bond.

Barker is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sports radio talk show host. Barker, who had a 35-2-1 record as starting quarterback, led Alabama to the national championship in 1992. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman at the position and was fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1994.

