FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 2

FC Dallas 0 2 — 2 Austin FC 0 2 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, FC Dallas, Arriola, 8, 58th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Servania, 2, 68th; 3, Austin FC, Driussi, 9 (Djitte), 72nd; 4, Austin FC, Hoesen, 2 (Lima), 85th.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Jimenez, Austin FC, 10th; Gabrielsen, Austin FC, 20th; Martins, Austin FC, 45th+1; Martinez, FC Dallas, 82nd.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Ian McKay, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Jeremy Scheer.

A_20,738.

Lineups

FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez, Nanu (Ema Twumasi, 86th); Paul Arriola, Paxton Pomykal (Nkosi Tafari, 86th), Facundo Quignon; Jesus Ferreira (Franco Jara, 86th), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Brandon Servania, 64th), Alan Velasco (Jader Obrian, 79th).

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen; Diego Fagundez, Hector Jimenez (Nicholas Lima, 70th), Felipe Martins (Ethan Finlay, 70th), Alexander Ring, Owen Wolff (Danny Hoesen, 84th); Sebastian Driussi, Jon Gallagher (Zan Kolmanic, 84th), Maximiliano Urruti (Moussa Djitte, 63rd).

