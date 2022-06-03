Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Eve Rosenbaum assistant general manager of baseball operations. National League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Zack Thompson from Memphis. Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore and RHP Kodi Whitley to Memphis following last night’s game. Designated INF Kramer Robertson for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced manager Joe Girardi was relieved of his duties and bench coach Rob Thompson was... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Eve Rosenbaum assistant general manager of baseball operations.

National League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Zack Thompson from Memphis. Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore and RHP Kodi Whitley to Memphis following last night’s game. Designated INF Kramer Robertson for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced manager Joe Girardi was relieved of his duties and bench coach Rob Thompson was named interim manager for the rest of the season.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Kodi Whitley to Memphis (IL). Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis. Selected the contract of LHP Zack Thompson from Memphis. Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore to Memphis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Malik Williams.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF Irakoze Donasiyano to Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2022 season.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Cruz Medina to a Homegrown Player contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Announced F Kristian Fletcher has been selected to the United States U-19 Men’s Youth National Team.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.