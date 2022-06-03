Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Eve Rosenbaum assistant general manager of baseball operations. Recalled LHP Nick Vespi and INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Chris Owings on the bereavement list. Placed RHP Joey Krehbiel on the 15-Day IL. Placed INF Jahmai Jones on unconditional release waivers. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Taylor Widener from the Reno (PCL) taxi squad. Optioned LHP Paul Fry to Reno on the taxi... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Eve Rosenbaum assistant general manager of baseball operations. Recalled LHP Nick Vespi and INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Chris Owings on the bereavement list. Placed RHP Joey Krehbiel on the 15-Day IL. Placed INF Jahmai Jones on unconditional release waivers.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Taylor Widener from the Reno (PCL) taxi squad. Optioned LHP Paul Fry to Reno on the taxi squad. Reinstated RHP Keynan Middleton from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Reno.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced manager Joe Girardi was relieved of his duties and bench coach Rob Thompson was named interim manager for the rest of the season.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis. Selected the contract of LHP Zack Thompson from Memphis. Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore and Kodi Whitley to Memphis. Assigned OF Tyler O’Neil to Memphis on rehab. Assigned OF Dylan Calson to Springfield (TL) on rehab.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Long to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Sean Hjelle from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Josh Rogers on the 15-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Malik Williams.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF Irakoze Donasiyano to Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2022 season.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Cruz Medina to a Homegrown Player contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Announced F Kristian Fletcher has been selected to the United States U-19 Men’s Youth National Team.

