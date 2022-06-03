Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Eve Rosenbaum assistant general manager of baseball operations. Recalled LHP Nick Vespi and INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Chris Owings on the bereavement list. Placed RHP Joey Krehbiel on the 15-Day IL. Released INF Jahmai Jones. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Assigned RHPs Kyle Crick and Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Eve Rosenbaum assistant general manager of baseball operations. Recalled LHP Nick Vespi and INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Chris Owings on the bereavement list. Placed RHP Joey Krehbiel on the 15-Day IL. Released INF Jahmai Jones.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Assigned RHPs Kyle Crick and Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte. Reinstated RHPs Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman from the restricted list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Yohanse Morel to Texas for RHP Albert Abreu.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jhonathan Diaz to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Max Kepler, RHPs Trevor Megill and Emilio Pagn and LHP Caleb Thielbar on the restricted list. Selected the contracts of RHPs Jharel Cotton, Chi Chi Gonzalez and Ian Hamilton from St. Paul (IL). Recalled OF Mark Contreras from St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Josh Donaldson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP David McKay and CF Estevan Florial to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL). Acquired INF/OF Jake Bauers from Cincinnati in exchange for cash considerations and assigned him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP J.P. Feyereisen on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned OF Zach Reks to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Taylor Widener from the Reno (PCL) taxi squad. Optioned LHP Paul Fry to Reno on the taxi squad. Reinstated RHP Keynan Middleton from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Mike Minor. Optioned CF T.J. Friedl to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Luke Barker, C Alex Jackson and INF/OF Pablo Reyes from Nashville (IL). Placed INF Mike Brosseau on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Peter Strzelecki to Nashville. Designated C Alex Hall for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced manager Joe Girardi was relieved of his duties and bench coach Rob Thompson was named interim manager for the rest of the season.

PIITSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Josh VanMeter on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 2. Reinstated INF Damiel Vogelbach from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from Memphis. Selected the contract of LHP Zack Thompson from Memphis. Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore and Kodi Whitley to Memphis. Assigned OF Tyler O’Neil to Memphis on rehab. Assigned OF Dylan Calson to Springfield (TL) on rehab.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed OF Wil Myers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 1. Recalled OF Brent Rooker from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Sam Long to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Sean Hjelle from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Andres Machado and SS Lucius Fox from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Josh Rogers on the 15-day IL. Placed 2B Dee Strange-Gordon on the paternity list.

Minor League

MLB — Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League INF Rayber Romero, Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League OF Geremias Valencia and Colorado Rockies Minor League P Stalyn Sanchez 60-games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Mark Weidemaier pitching coach. Signed and activated RHP Ryan Meisinger. Placed INF Nick Bottarion the disabled list, retroactive to June 2.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF Will Decker, RHP Manuel Rodriguez and RHP Connor White.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Logan Schmitt. Released RHP Gage Feeney.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Trevor Kunci.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Jacob Vander Wal.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Signed G Kiana Williams to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Malik Williams.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived OL Carson Green.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Kenny Willekes on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed G Brandon Brooks on the reserve/retired list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF Irakoze Donasiyano to Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2022 season.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Cruz Medina to a Homegrown Player contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Announced F Kristian Fletcher has been selected to the United States U-19 Men’s Youth National Team.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.