Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Cody Sedlock outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of OF Rob Refsnyder from Worcester (IL). Designated INF Jonathan Arauz for assignment. Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 9. Recalled RHP Phillip Valdez from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (IL). Optioned INF/OF Gavin Sheets to Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed CF Daz Cameron on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 9. Reinstated LF Robbie Grossman from the IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Collin Snider to Omaha (IL). Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from NW Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jhonathan Diaz from Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated INF Anthony Rendon from the IL. Optioned INF Jack Mayfield and OF Dillon Thomas to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signe CB Zach Huffins to a minor league contract. Assigned RHP Juan Minaya outright to St. Paul (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Mike Zunino on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Rene Pinto from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated INF/OF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL. Placed C/DH Mitch Garver and RHP Glenn Otto on the COVID-19 IL. Acquired RHPs Tyson Miller and Jesus Tinoco as replacement players from Round Rock (IL). Optioned INF Andy Ibanez to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Andrew Vasquez on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed 1B Mike Ford off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL). Designated SS Joe Dunand for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Wade Miley from the 15-day IL and C Yan Gomes and INF Jonathan Villar from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the restricted list. Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 7. Optioned RHP Michael Rucker and INF Alfonso Rivas to Iowa (IL). Designated OF Clint Frazier for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Chris Okey from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Craig Kimbrel from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Alex Jackson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 7. Reinstated C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Tylor Megill from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Zack Wheeler from the paternity list. Assigned SS Scott Kingery outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated CF Dylan Carlson. Optioned LF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Robinson Cano on a minor league contract.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS – Reinstated INF Deibinson Romero to the active list. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Brice Stuteville.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Alexis Rivero.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Nick DeSalvo.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Jared Mang. Released OF L.G. Castillo.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Announced F Damiris Dantas and G Moriah Jefferson have been cleared to return to play. Signed F Mikolina Milic and C Cunane Elissa to rest-of-season hardship contract.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced F Megan Walker has cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Charlie Kolar.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Mason Schreck. Released TE Darrel Daniels.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed De Bryan Cox Jr. and T Jason Spriggs. Waived DE Cullen Wick.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Hunter Renfrow to a two-year contract and also signed DL Neil Farrell Jr.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Erik Ezukanma.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Donovan Jackson pro scout, David Williams national scout and Connor Whicker assistant athletic trainer. Promoted Chisom Opara to assistant director of player personnel, Chris Blanco to director of pro personnel, Taylor Brooks to player personnel analyst and Derik Keyes to assistant director of player performance. Re-named positions to Ryan Grigson senior vice president of player personnel, Ryan Monnens to director of player personnel, Jamaal Stephenson to senior personnel executive, Imarjaye Albury to pro scout, Sean Gustus to national scout, Kaitlin Zarecki to football operations manager & special assistant to the general manager & head coach, Josh Hingst to director of player performance, Marquis Johnson to assistant of player performance, Dan Ridenour to assistant of player performance/sports science, Remi Famodu-Jackson to head performance dietician, Scott Kuhn to director of football quantitative methods/pro scout, Rex Johnson to football quantitative methods manager and Chris French to football quantitative methods analyst. Waived K Gabe Brkic.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Tristan Vicaino. Released K Quinn Nordin.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Keelan Doss. Waived LB T.J. Brunson.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Isaiah Johnson from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Traded G Ben Bishop and a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for future considerations from Buffalo.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with D Calle Sjalin on a two-year, entry-level contract.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Michael Neville and Nathan Perkoviceh from reserve. Placed Fs Darik Angeli and Kyle Neuber on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Loaned G Jon Kempin to San Diego Loyal SC (USL Championship) until the end of June.

FC DALLAS — Announced G Antonio Carrera has been called up to represent the U.S. U-20 Men’s Youth National Team in the upcoming 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship.

INTER MIAMI CF — Announced it mutually agrees to terminate the contract of M/D Mo Adams.

LA GALAXY — Announced Ds Marcus Ferkranus (U-20 USMNT) and Jalen Neal (U-20 USMNT) and M Jonathan Pérez (U-20 Mexico) were called up by their respective national teams and will compete in the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Jochen Schneider head of sport.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced M Diego Luna has been named to the U-20 U.S. Youth National Team for this month’s 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, which will serve as the qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced F Cade Cowell and M Niko Tsakiris have been called to the United States U20 Men’s National Team for the upcoming Concacaf U20 Championships.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Junior Bailey head coach of women’s softball.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Agreed to terms with head tennis coach Jimmy Borendame on a five-year contract extension.

