Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander from the restricted list. Returned RHP Rico Garcia and OF Kyle Stowers fo Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Austin Meadows on the COVID-19 IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Albert Abreu for assignment. Reinstated LHP Gabe Speier from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 13. Recalled OF/1B Alex Kiriloff from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Justin Upton from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Sam Haggerty to Tacoma.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Casey Lawrence and INF Otto Lopez from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley and LHP Matt Gage to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of INF Buddy Kennedy from Reno (PCL). Transferred RHP Humberto Castellanos from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Jake McCarthy to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tony Santillan on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 14. Reinstated 2B Max Schrock from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Lucas Sims from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF Sam Hilliard to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled SS Alan Trejo from Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Aneurys Zabala outright to Pensacola (FL). Placed OF Jesus Sanchez and INF Jesus Aguilar on the IL. Recalled OF Jerar Encarnacion and INF Lewis Diaz from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jandel Gustave and C Pedro Severino to Nashville (IL) on rehab assignments. Sent OF Corey Ray outright to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Syracuse. Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Hunter from Syracuse. Designated INF Gosuke Katoh for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of LHP Cam Vieaux fom Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Canaan Smith-NJigba on the 60-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Recalled INF Liover Peguero from Altoona (EL). Placed Tucupita Marcano on the COVID-19 IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 16. Recalled C Ivan Herrera from Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Matt Beaty on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Tyler to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Hall on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Anthony Torruelas.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Ben Strahm.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Alexander Guillen.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended LB Justin Hilliard first two games of the 2022 season for violating perfoming-enhancing substances policy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Ben Niemann.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Steven Means.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Jake Kumerow.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Josh Paschal to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived QB Kurt Benkert.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Deandre Baker to his exclusive rights free agent tender. Waived WR Mathew Sexton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Liam Foudy to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Named James Henry head coach and director of operations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Aiden McFadden as a U-20 short term replacement.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Sam Winger to a two-and-a-half year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Recalled G Jon Kempin from loan to San Diego (USL Championship).er

LOUDON UNITED FC — Loaned G Dane Jacomen short-term to Charlotte (USL League One).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired and signed F Chris Donovan off waivers from Chicago Fire FC for the No. 1 position in the current MLS waiver order and $50,000 in general allocation money.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M/F Brenna Connel, Fs Jamia Fields and Audrey Harding, MFs Andrea Freker and Marissa Sheva to national team replacement contracts.

COLLEGE

DAVIDSON — Announced the retirement of men’s basketball head coach Bob McKillop. Named Matt McKillop head men’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Erik Buggs recruiting coordinator, Dantiel Daniels special assistant to head coach and Deonte Johnson director of player development.

WASHINGTON — Named Jason Kelly head baseball coach.

