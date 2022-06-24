Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended Toronto hitting coach Guillermo Martinez 5 games and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with an umpire and for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game on June 22 against Chicago White Sox. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Marcos Diplan from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Kyle Bradish on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 21. HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jake Ordorizzi to Sugar Land (PCL) on a... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Toronto hitting coach Guillermo Martinez 5 games and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with an umpire and for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game on June 22 against Chicago White Sox.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Marcos Diplan from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Kyle Bradish on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 21.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jake Ordorizzi to Sugar Land (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Aroldis Chapman to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Judge on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired the draft rights to F Josh Minott and a 2023 second round pick from Charlotte in exchange for G Bryce McGowens. Acquired a second-round pick and cash considerations from Indiana in exchange for the draft rights of F Kendall Brown in the 2022 draft.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cody Glass to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Moriano Imaizumi assistant coach.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Claimed D Taylor Smith off waivers from North Carolina.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Promoted Valerie King to associate head coach and also named Keith Freeman associate head coach of women’s basketball.

NYU — Named Annie Barrett assistant coach of women’s basketball.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Kelly Perry senior woman administrator.

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Allison Barber assistant women’s volleyball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.