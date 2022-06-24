Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended Toronto hitting coach Guillermo Martinez 5 games and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with an umpire and for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game on June 22 against Chicago White Sox. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Marcos Diplan from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Kyle Bradish on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 21. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Christian Arroyo from the COVID-19 list. CHICAGO... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Toronto hitting coach Guillermo Martinez 5 games and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with an umpire and for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game on June 22 against Chicago White Sox.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Marcos Diplan from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Kyle Bradish on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 21.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Christian Arroyo from the COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed INF David Atwood to a minor league contract and assigned to Kannapolis (CRL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jake Ordorizzi to Sugar Land (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Jake Meyers from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Jose Siri to Sugar Land. Designated OF Dillon Thomas for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of OF Monte Harrison from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated OF Juan Lagares for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Aroldis Chapman to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Judge on a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF David Bote from the 60-day IL. Designated INF Jonathan Villar for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated INF Mike Brousseau from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Mark Mathias to Nashville (IL). Sent C Pedro Severino to Nashville on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C James McCann from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Austin Bryce from Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Jared Eickhoff for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Sacramento.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed C Paul Mondesi.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Logan Bender to Idaho Falls (Pioneer League). Signed RHP Luke Sommerfield.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Troy Cruz, INF Skylar Mercado and LHP Matt Valin.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Kaleb Schmidt.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Stephen Knapp.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP David Stiehl.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jeff Heinrich.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association+

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired the draft rights to F Josh Minott and a 2023 second round pick from Charlotte in exchange for G Bryce McGowens. Acquired a second-round pick and cash considerations from Indiana in exchange for the draft rights of F Kendall Brown in the 2022 draft.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Julian Champagnie to a two-year, two-way contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Evina Westbrook.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cody Glass to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Moriano Imaizumi assistant coach.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Claimed D Taylor Smith off waivers from North Carolina.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Promoted Valerie King and named Keith Freeman associate head coaches of women’s basketball.

NYU — Named Annie Barrett assistant coach of women’s basketball.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Kelly Perry senior woman administrator of the athletics department.

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Allison Barber assistant women’s volleyball coach.

