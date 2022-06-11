Giants bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-21, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (31-26, third in the NL West) San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Giants: TBD FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -161, Giants +138; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0. San Francisco is 31-26 overall and 15-13 in home games. The Giants have gone 24-4... READ MORE

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-21, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (31-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -161, Giants +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 31-26 overall and 15-13 in home games. The Giants have gone 24-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 37-21 record overall and a 20-11 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Giants. Donnie Walton is 5-for-35 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 29 extra base hits (13 doubles and 16 home runs). Trea Turner is 13-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

