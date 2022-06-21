Gonsolin wins 9th, Freeman drives in 5 as Dodgers down Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Tuesday night. Gonsolin (9-0) gave up two runs and three hits through five innings and 87 pitches, relying mostly on a four-seam fastball and mixing in a splitter and slider. The 28-year-old righty has a 1.58 ERA. Of the three hits Gonsolin... READ MORE

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Gonsolin (9-0) gave up two runs and three hits through five innings and 87 pitches, relying mostly on a four-seam fastball and mixing in a splitter and slider. The 28-year-old righty has a 1.58 ERA.

Of the three hits Gonsolin surrendered, two were solo home runs, by Jonathan India leading off the Reds first and Albert Almora Jr. in the second.

Four Dodgers relievers threw scoreless innings to wrap it up.

Meanwhile, Reds starter Tyler Mahle (2-6) was lucky to give up only four runs through six innings. He allowed 12 hits but manage to strand eight runners.

Will Smith homered into the left-field seats in the first inning for the Dodgers, his ninth the season.

Freeman put the Dodgers ahead in the third after back-to-back singles by Gavin Lux and Trea Turner, hitting a two-run double into the right-field corner.

Freeman delivered a bases-loaded triple off the center-field wall off in the eighth.

Turner had a season-high four hits and extended his hit streak to 13 games.

MOVES

The Dodgers added OF Trayce Thompson to the active roster on Tuesday after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash. The injury-plagued Dodgers needed another outfielder after star Mookie Betts cracked a rib in a collision with Cody Bellinger last week. Thompson pinch-hit in the eighth inning and struck out. He is the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Put LHP Caleb Ferguson on the injured list with left forearm tendinitis. … Transferred RHP Walker Buehler to the 60-day injured list.

Reds: Activated INF Donovan Solano from the injury list following a rehab stint. Solano was one of the team’s few winter signings but was injured in spring training. … Transferred LHP Nick Lodolo (lower back strain) to the 60-day injury list. … OF Tyler Naquin (quad strain) is close to starting a rehab assignment, manager David Bell said.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson (8-0, 2.82 ERA) is scheduled to face Reds RHP Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.33) on Wednesday night. Anderson threw a season-high 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit and striking out eight, in beating the Angels last Wednesday. Castillo allowed three runs and four hits through seven innings in the Reds loss Wednesday to Arizona.

