Grizzlies confirm trade with 76ers netting Roddy, Green

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday the final pieces of their draft night trade sending guard De’Anthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers for the draft rights to forward David Roddy and wing Danny Green.

The 6-foot-6 Green has started 709 of 819 regular season games in 13 NBA seasons with Cleveland, San Antonio, Toronto, the Lakers and the 76ers. The 46th overall pick in 2009 out of North Carolina, Green is a three-time NBA champ with the Spurs (2014), the Raptors (2019) and the Lakers (2020).

Roddy is a 6-6, 255-pound forward taken with the No. 23 overall pick Thursday night. He was the Mountain West Player of the year who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists this past season. He led the Mountain West shooting 57.1% from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range at Colorado State.

He led Colorado State to its first NCAA Tournament since 2013.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said Thursday night that he spent 10 minutes trying to figure out what he was allowed to talk about and not talk about. He was able to talk about their first pick Jake LaRavia, Kennedy Chandler and Vince Williams.

“I’m somewhat allowed to talk about David Roddy, although I’m not allowed to talk about other details of the planned trade,” Kleiman said.

That included Melton, the Memphis’ side of the trade. Melton has spent the past three seasons of his four-year career with Memphis. He has started 55 of 235 games and averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists with the Grizzlies. He was the 46th pick overall in the 2018 draft.

