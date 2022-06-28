Harper set for thumb surgery, Phils hope he plays this year

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season. Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper’s return on Tuesday, only saying he hoped Philadelphia’s franchise player would return down the stretch. Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell... READ MORE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery Wednesday to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.

Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper’s return on Tuesday, only saying he hoped Philadelphia’s franchise player would return down the stretch.

Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.

The Phillies opened a three-game series Tuesday night against Atlanta.

“I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed,” Harper said after the injury.

Harper checked his swing as the pitch rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning. He fell to the ground and was in pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes.

