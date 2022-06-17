Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago Houston ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

34

3

8

3 Totals

35

13

12

12 Pollock lf

4

1

1

3 Altuve 2b

3

0

0

0 Vaughn rf

4

0

1

0 Dubón... READ MORE

Chicago Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 35 13 12 12 Pollock lf 4 1 1 3 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0 Dubón ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Brantley dh 5 2 2 4 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 3 1 2 Burger dh 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 2 2 2 Moncada 3b 1 0 0 0 Siri cf 1 0 0 0 Harrison 3b 3 0 2 0 Tucker rf 4 2 2 2 García 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 2 3 1 Zavala c 3 1 2 0 Matijevic 1b 0 0 0 0 Mendick ss 3 1 1 0 Díaz ss 4 1 1 0 McCormick cf-lf 3 1 1 1 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0

Chicago 003 000 000 — 3 Houston 210 00(10) 00x — 13

E_Vaughn (2), Altuve (5). DP_Chicago 1, Houston 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Houston 3. 2B_Zavala (1), Tucker (10). HR_Pollock (4), Bregman (7), Gurriel (5), Brantley (5), Alvarez (18), Tucker (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Giolito L,4-3 5 7 8 8 3 3 Foster 2-3 3 4 4 1 2 Banks 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

Houston Valdez W,7-3 6 8 3 3 0 7 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 0 B.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 3

Giolito pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Giolito (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:55. A_35,467 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.