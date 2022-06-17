Trending:
Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 11:22 pm
Chicago

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
3
8
3

Totals
35
13
12
12

Pollock lf
4
1
1
3

Altuve 2b
3
0
0
0

Vaughn rf
4
0
1
0

ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 35 13 12 12
Pollock lf 4 1 1 3 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0
Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0 Dubón ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 Brantley dh 5 2 2 4
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 3 1 2
Burger dh 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 2 2 2
Moncada 3b 1 0 0 0 Siri cf 1 0 0 0
Harrison 3b 3 0 2 0 Tucker rf 4 2 2 2
García 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 2 3 1
Zavala c 3 1 2 0 Matijevic 1b 0 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 1 1 0 Díaz ss 4 1 1 0
McCormick cf-lf 3 1 1 1
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0
Chicago 003 000 000 3
Houston 210 00(10) 00x 13

E_Vaughn (2), Altuve (5). DP_Chicago 1, Houston 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Houston 3. 2B_Zavala (1), Tucker (10). HR_Pollock (4), Bregman (7), Gurriel (5), Brantley (5), Alvarez (18), Tucker (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito L,4-3 5 7 8 8 3 3
Foster 2-3 3 4 4 1 2
Banks 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Houston
Valdez W,7-3 6 8 3 3 0 7
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 0
B.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 3

Giolito pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Giolito (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:55. A_35,467 (41,168).

