Houston 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
3
8
3
Totals
35
13
12
12
Pollock lf
4
1
1
3
Altuve 2b
3
0
0
0
Vaughn rf
4
0
1
0
Dubón...
E_Vaughn (2), Altuve (5). DP_Chicago 1, Houston 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Houston 3. 2B_Zavala (1), Tucker (10). HR_Pollock (4), Bregman (7), Gurriel (5), Brantley (5), Alvarez (18), Tucker (13).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,4-3
|5
|
|7
|8
|8
|3
|3
|Foster
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Banks
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez W,7-3
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Giolito pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Giolito (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:55. A_35,467 (41,168).
