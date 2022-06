Houston 2, Chicago 0

Chicago

Chicago 0 0 — 0 Houston 2 0 — 2

First Half_1, Houston, Ulfarsson, 2, 23rd minute; 2, Houston, Quintero, 6 (Lundqvist), 45th+2.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson.

Yellow Cards_Navarro, Chicago, 38th; Rodriguez, Houston, 41st; Steres, Houston, 64th; Ceren, Houston, 79th; Espinoza, Chicago, 81st; Parker, Houston, 90th+2.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Tiffini Turpin, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Brad Jensen.

A_13,081.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein (André Reynolds II, 80th), Rafael Czichos, Boris Sekulic, Carlos Teran; Gaston Gimenez, Brian Gutierrez (Fabian Herbers, 46th), Federico Navarro (Chinonso Offor, 80th); Stanislav Ivanov (Jhon Espinoza, 59th), Chris Mueller, Kacper Przybylko (Jhon Jader Duran, 67th).

Houston_Steve Clark; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist, Daniel Steres (Tim Parker, 70th), Zeca; Darwin Ceren, Memo Rodriguez (Tyler Pasher, 70th), Thorleifur Ulfarsson (Griffin Dorsey, 87th), Matias Vera; Sebastian Ferreira (Roberto Avila, 87th), Darwin Quintero (Adalberto Carrasquilla, 73rd).

