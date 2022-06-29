Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
2
7
2
2
6
Altuve dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
.269
Peña ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.275
Dubón ss
0
0
0
0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Alonso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Inciarte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Houston
|000
|000
|002_2
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
LOB_Houston 7, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (22), Nimmo (14). HR_Castro (1), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Castro 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (A.Díaz, Bregman, Castro); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; New York 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_New York 1 (Guillorme, McNeil, Do.Smith).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 10-3
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|101
|2.03
|Pressly, S, 16-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|7
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|93
|2.72
|E.Díaz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.08
|Dr.Smith, L, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|2.48
HBP_E.Díaz (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:43. A_29,230 (41,922).
