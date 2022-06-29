On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 4:08 pm
Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
2
7
2
2
6

Altuve dh
3
0
0
0
0
0
.269

Peña ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.275

Dubón ss
0
0
0
0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 2 6
Altuve dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Dubón ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316
McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .228
A.Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Castro c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .115
Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 1 7
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Marte rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Alonso dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .280
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .323
Guillorme 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Do.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Inciarte lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Houston 000 000 002_2 7 0
New York 000 000 000_0 2 0

LOB_Houston 7, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (22), Nimmo (14). HR_Castro (1), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Castro 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (A.Díaz, Bregman, Castro); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_New York 1 (Guillorme, McNeil, Do.Smith).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 10-3 8 2 0 0 1 6 101 2.03
Pressly, S, 16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.86
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 7 1-3 4 0 0 2 3 93 2.72
E.Díaz 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.08
Dr.Smith, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 2.48

HBP_E.Díaz (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:43. A_29,230 (41,922).

