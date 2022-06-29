Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 2 6 Altuve dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Dubón ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .316 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .228 A.Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Castro c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .115 Meyers cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 1 7 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Marte rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Alonso dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .280 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .323 Guillorme 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Do.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Inciarte lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216

Houston 000 000 002_2 7 0 New York 000 000 000_0 2 0

LOB_Houston 7, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (22), Nimmo (14). HR_Castro (1), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Castro 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (A.Díaz, Bregman, Castro); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP_Houston 0 for 6; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_New York 1 (Guillorme, McNeil, Do.Smith).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 10-3 8 2 0 0 1 6 101 2.03 Pressly, S, 16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.86

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 7 1-3 4 0 0 2 3 93 2.72 E.Díaz 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.08 Dr.Smith, L, 1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 2.48

HBP_E.Díaz (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:43. A_29,230 (41,922).

