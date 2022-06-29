On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 4:08 pm
Houston

New York

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
2
7
2

Totals
29
0
2
0

Altuve dh
3
0
0
0

Nimmo cf
4
0
1
0

Peña ss
4
0
1
0

Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 29 0 2 0
Altuve dh 3 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0
Peña ss 4 0 1 0 Marte rf 4 0 0 0
Dubón ss 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 Alonso dh 2 0 0 0
McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Guillorme 3b 3 0 0 0
Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 Do.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Inciarte lf 3 0 1 0
A.Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 Nido c 3 0 0 0
Castro c 4 1 2 2
Meyers cf 4 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 002 2
New York 000 000 000 0

DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 7, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (22), Nimmo (14). HR_Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,10-3 8 2 0 0 1 6
Pressly S,16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Walker 7 1-3 4 0 0 2 3
E.Díaz 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Dr.Smith L,1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_E.Díaz (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:43. A_29,230 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories