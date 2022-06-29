Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Houston
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
2
7
2
Totals
29
0
2
0
Altuve dh
3
0
0
0
Nimmo cf
4
0
1
0
Peña ss
4
0
1
0
...
READ MORE
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|
|Altuve dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Inciarte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 7, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (22), Nimmo (14). HR_Castro (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander W,10-3
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Pressly S,16-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|7
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|E.Díaz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dr.Smith L,1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_E.Díaz (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:43. A_29,230 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.