Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 29 0 2 0 Altuve dh 3 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 Marte rf 4 0 0 0 Dubón ss 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 Alonso dh 2 0 0 0 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Guillorme 3b 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 Do.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Inciarte lf 3 0 1 0 A.Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 Nido c 3 0 0 0 Castro c 4 1 2 2 Meyers cf 4 0 0 0

Houston 000 000 002 — 2 New York 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 7, New York 3. 2B_Gurriel (22), Nimmo (14). HR_Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Verlander W,10-3 8 2 0 0 1 6 Pressly S,16-19 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York Walker 7 1-3 4 0 0 2 3 E.Díaz 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Dr.Smith L,1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_E.Díaz (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:43. A_29,230 (41,922).

