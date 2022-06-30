Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
5
1
3
11

LeMahieu 3b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.262

Judge cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.286

Rizzo 1b
3
1
1
...

READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 3 11
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262
Judge cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .221
Stanton lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249
1-Hicks pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225
Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260
a-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .165
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 3 2 3 7
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Díaz lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .217
Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .242
Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226
Matijevic dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Dubón ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Meyers cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .141
New York 000 001 000_1 5 0
Houston 002 000 00x_2 3 0

a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB_New York 7, Houston 3. 2B_Meyers (1), Bregman (16). HR_Rizzo (21), off Garcia. RBIs_Rizzo (51), Bregman 2 (38). CS_Tucker (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rizzo, Trevino); Houston 1 (Meyers). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Dubón.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino, L, 4-3 6 3 2 2 2 4 87 3.35
Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.45
A.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.60
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, W, 6-5 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6 101 3.54
Stanek, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.69
Neris, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.62
Montero, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.76
Pressly, S, 17-20 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.68

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:54. A_40,674 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|7 Splunk Security Ninja Workshop EMEA...
7|7 Accelerating Zero Trust Implementations...
7|7 ExploitCon Bellevue 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories