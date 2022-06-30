Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

1

5

1

3

11 LeMahieu 3b

4

0

1

0

0

2

.262 Judge cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.286 Rizzo 1b

3

1

1

... READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 3 11 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .262 Judge cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .221 Stanton lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249 1-Hicks pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 a-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .165

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 3 2 3 7 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Díaz lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .217 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .242 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .226 Matijevic dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Dubón ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Meyers cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .238 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .141

New York 000 001 000_1 5 0 Houston 002 000 00x_2 3 0

a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB_New York 7, Houston 3. 2B_Meyers (1), Bregman (16). HR_Rizzo (21), off Garcia. RBIs_Rizzo (51), Bregman 2 (38). CS_Tucker (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rizzo, Trevino); Houston 1 (Meyers). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Dubón.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, L, 4-3 6 3 2 2 2 4 87 3.35 Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.45 A.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.60

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, W, 6-5 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6 101 3.54 Stanek, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.69 Neris, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.62 Montero, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.76 Pressly, S, 17-20 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.68

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:54. A_40,674 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.