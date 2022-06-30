Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
5
1
3
11
LeMahieu 3b
4
0
1
0
0
2
.262
Judge cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Rizzo 1b
3
1
1
|New York
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|0
|Houston
|002
|000
|00x_2
|3
|0
a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
LOB_New York 7, Houston 3. 2B_Meyers (1), Bregman (16). HR_Rizzo (21), off Garcia. RBIs_Rizzo (51), Bregman 2 (38). CS_Tucker (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rizzo, Trevino); Houston 1 (Meyers). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Houston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Dubón.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 4-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|87
|3.35
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.45
|A.Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.60
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 6-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|101
|3.54
|Stanek, H, 8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.69
|Neris, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.62
|Montero, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.76
|Pressly, S, 17-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.68
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:54. A_40,674 (41,168).
