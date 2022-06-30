Trending:
Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
1
5
1

Totals
26
2
3
2

LeMahieu 3b
4
0
1
0

Altuve 2b
4
0
0
0

Judge cf
4
0
0
0

...

New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 26 2 3 2
LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Judge cf 4 0 0 0 Díaz lf 3 1 1 0
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0
Stanton lf 4 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 2
Hicks pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0
Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 Matijevic dh 3 0 0 0
Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 Dubón ss 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 1 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0
Gallo rf 2 0 0 0
New York 000 001 000 1
Houston 002 000 00x 2

LOB_New York 7, Houston 3. 2B_Meyers (1), Bregman (16). HR_Rizzo (21).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino L,4-3 6 3 2 2 2 4
Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 2
A.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Garcia W,6-5 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6
Stanek H,8 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Neris H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Montero H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly S,17-20 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:54. A_40,674 (41,168).

