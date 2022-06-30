Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York Houston ab

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 26 2 3 2 LeMahieu 3b 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Judge cf 4 0 0 0 Díaz lf 3 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 1 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 Stanton lf 4 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 2 Hicks pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 Matijevic dh 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 Dubón ss 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 1 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0

New York 000 001 000 — 1 Houston 002 000 00x — 2

LOB_New York 7, Houston 3. 2B_Meyers (1), Bregman (16). HR_Rizzo (21).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Severino L,4-3 6 3 2 2 2 4 Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 2 A.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Garcia W,6-5 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 6 Stanek H,8 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Neris H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1 Montero H,12 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pressly S,17-20 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:54. A_40,674 (41,168).

