Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
1
5
1
Totals
26
2
3
2
LeMahieu 3b
4
0
1
0
Altuve 2b
4
0
0
0
Judge cf
4
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hicks pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matijevic dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
LOB_New York 7, Houston 3. 2B_Meyers (1), Bregman (16). HR_Rizzo (21).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino L,4-3
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A.Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia W,6-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Stanek H,8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris H,17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,17-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:54. A_40,674 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.