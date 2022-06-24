Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 3 10 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .294 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .317 Tucker rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .262 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Díaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216 J.Castro c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .096 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 4 6 LeMahieu 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .260 Judge cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Rizzo dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .226 Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .246 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Hicks lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171 a-Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265 1-Gonzalez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244

Houston 000 003 000_3 5 0 New York 000 001 000_1 5 0

a-walked for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 5, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (21), Bregman (15), Donaldson (12). HR_Tucker (14), off Severino; Stanton (16), off Verlander. RBIs_Tucker 3 (48), Stanton (46). SB_Torres (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Tucker 2); New York 4 (Donaldson, Hicks, Higashioka, LeMahieu). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Alvarez.

DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 9-3 7 4 1 1 1 3 102 2.22 Maton, H, 7 1 1 0 0 1 3 24 3.26 Montero, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 1.82

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, L, 4-2 6 5 3 3 2 7 95 3.38 Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.65 M.Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.97 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.33

Inherited runners-scored_M.Castro 2-0. HBP_Verlander (Kiner-Falefa), Marinaccio (Bregman). WP_Marinaccio.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_3:05. A_47,528 (47,309).

