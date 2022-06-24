Trending:
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 3 10
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .294
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .317
Tucker rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .262
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Díaz ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216
J.Castro c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .096
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 4 6
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .260
Judge cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Rizzo dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .226
Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .246
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Hicks lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
a-Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265
1-Gonzalez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Houston 000 003 000_3 5 0
New York 000 001 000_1 5 0

a-walked for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 5, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (21), Bregman (15), Donaldson (12). HR_Tucker (14), off Severino; Stanton (16), off Verlander. RBIs_Tucker 3 (48), Stanton (46). SB_Torres (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Tucker 2); New York 4 (Donaldson, Hicks, Higashioka, LeMahieu). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Alvarez.

DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 9-3 7 4 1 1 1 3 102 2.22
Maton, H, 7 1 1 0 0 1 3 24 3.26
Montero, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 1.82
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino, L, 4-2 6 5 3 3 2 7 95 3.38
Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.65
M.Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.97
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.33

Inherited runners-scored_M.Castro 2-0. HBP_Verlander (Kiner-Falefa), Marinaccio (Bregman). WP_Marinaccio.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_3:05. A_47,528 (47,309).

