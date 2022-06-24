Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
5
3
3
10
Altuve 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.273
Brantley lf
2
0
0
0
2
0
.294
Bregman 3b
3
1
1
0
READ MORE
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|3
|10
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.262
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|J.Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.096
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Rizzo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|a-Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Gonzalez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Houston
|000
|003
|000_3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|0
a-walked for Higashioka in the 9th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 5, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (21), Bregman (15), Donaldson (12). HR_Tucker (14), off Severino; Stanton (16), off Verlander. RBIs_Tucker 3 (48), Stanton (46). SB_Torres (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Tucker 2); New York 4 (Donaldson, Hicks, Higashioka, LeMahieu). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Alvarez, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Alvarez.
DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 9-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|102
|2.22
|Maton, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|3.26
|Montero, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|1.82
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 4-2
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|95
|3.38
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.65
|M.Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.97
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.33
Inherited runners-scored_M.Castro 2-0. HBP_Verlander (Kiner-Falefa), Marinaccio (Bregman). WP_Marinaccio.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T_3:05. A_47,528 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.