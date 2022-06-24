Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston New York ab

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 32 1 5 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 1b 5 0 2 0 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 Judge cf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 Rizzo dh 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 0 Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 Tucker rf 4 1 1 3 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Díaz ss 4 0 1 0 Hicks lf 3 0 0 0 J.Castro c 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez pr 0 0 0 0

Houston 000 003 000 — 3 New York 000 001 000 — 1

DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 5, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (21), Bregman (15), Donaldson (12). HR_Tucker (14), Stanton (16). SB_Torres (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Verlander W,9-3 7 4 1 1 1 3 Maton H,7 1 1 0 0 1 3 Montero S,5-5 1 0 0 0 2 0

New York Severino L,4-2 6 5 3 3 2 7 Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 1 M.Castro 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Marinaccio pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Verlander (Kiner-Falefa), Marinaccio (Bregman). WP_Marinaccio.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_3:05. A_47,528 (47,309).

