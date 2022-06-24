Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
3
5
3
Totals
32
1
5
1
Altuve 2b
4
0
0
0
LeMahieu 1b
5
0
2
0
Brantley lf
2
0
0
0
...
|Houston
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 5, New York 9. 2B_Gurriel (21), Bregman (15), Donaldson (12). HR_Tucker (14), Stanton (16). SB_Torres (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander W,9-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Maton H,7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Montero S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino L,4-2
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M.Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Marinaccio pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Verlander (Kiner-Falefa), Marinaccio (Bregman). WP_Marinaccio.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T_3:05. A_47,528 (47,309).
