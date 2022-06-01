Houston 3, Oakland 1

Houston Oakland ab

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 34 1 8 1 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 4 0 2 0 Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 1 Laureano rf 5 0 2 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 0 Brown 1b 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 Barrera lf 4 0 0 0 Castro c 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 McCormick rf 4 1 3 2 Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 1 0 0 Pache cf 4 0 1 1

Houston 000 010 020 — 3 Oakland 000 100 000 — 1

E_Neuse (10). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 11. 2B_Kemp (5), Andrus 2 (11), Brown (10). HR_McCormick (5). SB_Neuse (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier 4 4 1 1 4 4 Maton 1 2 0 0 0 0 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1 Montero W,3-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Neris H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pressly S,9-11 1 1 0 0 0 0

Oakland Montas L,2-5 7 7 2 2 0 5 Jackson 0 0 1 1 4 0 Moll 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Trivino 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Montas pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:23. A_3,469 (46,847).

