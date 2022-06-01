Houston 3, Oakland 1

Houston
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
3
7
3
Totals
34
1
8
1
Altuve 2b
3
0
0
0
Kemp 2b
4
0
2
0
Brantley lf
3
0
0
0
Lowrie...
E_Neuse (10). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 11. 2B_Kemp (5), Andrus 2 (11), Brown (10). HR_McCormick (5). SB_Neuse (5).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Maton
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Montero W,3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,9-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas L,2-5
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Jackson
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Moll
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Trivino
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Montas pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:23. A_3,469 (46,847).
