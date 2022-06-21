Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|1
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|8
|7
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.312
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.261
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.151
|New York
|000
|001
|100_2
|8
|0
|Houston
|003
|040
|01x_8
|10
|1
a-singled for Mazeika in the 9th.
E_Gurriel (3). LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_Dubón (3), Tucker (11). HR_Alonso (20), off Urquidy; Escobar (6), off Maton; Altuve (13), off Williams; Alvarez (19), off Williams; Siri (3), off Medina. RBIs_Alonso (65), Escobar (29), Altuve (24), Alvarez 2 (49), Tucker 3 (45), Dubón (5), Siri (9). SB_Tucker (12). CS_Dubón (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Escobar, Davis 2, Nimmo); Houston 3 (Siri 2, Alvarez). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Canha, Guillorme, Bregman. GIDP_Gurriel, Brantley.
DP_New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 1-4
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|72
|3.86
|Shreve
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|35
|5.61
|Medina
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|45
|4.50
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 6-3
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|104
|4.68
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Abreu
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.30
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:02. A_35,140 (41,168).
