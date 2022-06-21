Trending:
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 8 2 1 9
Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Marte rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239
Alonso 1b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .285
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .328
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .230
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-Do.Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .195
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 10 8 7 5
Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .273
Brantley lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .299
Bregman 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .224
Alvarez dh 3 2 1 2 1 0 .312
Tucker rf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .261
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219
Dubón ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .256
Siri cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .190
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .151
New York 000 001 100_2 8 0
Houston 003 040 01x_8 10 1

a-singled for Mazeika in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (3). LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_Dubón (3), Tucker (11). HR_Alonso (20), off Urquidy; Escobar (6), off Maton; Altuve (13), off Williams; Alvarez (19), off Williams; Siri (3), off Medina. RBIs_Alonso (65), Escobar (29), Altuve (24), Alvarez 2 (49), Tucker 3 (45), Dubón (5), Siri (9). SB_Tucker (12). CS_Dubón (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Escobar, Davis 2, Nimmo); Houston 3 (Siri 2, Alvarez). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Canha, Guillorme, Bregman. GIDP_Gurriel, Brantley.

DP_New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, L, 1-4 4 4 3 3 3 2 72 3.86
Shreve 1 3 4 4 3 2 35 5.61
Medina 3 3 1 1 1 1 45 4.50
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, W, 6-3 6 4 1 1 1 5 104 4.68
Maton 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.38
Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Abreu 1 2 0 0 0 2 25 2.30

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:02. A_35,140 (41,168).

