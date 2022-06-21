Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 8 2 1 9 Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Marte rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Alonso 1b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .285 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .328 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .230 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Do.Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .195

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 10 8 7 5 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .273 Brantley lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .299 Bregman 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .224 Alvarez dh 3 2 1 2 1 0 .312 Tucker rf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .261 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219 Dubón ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .256 Siri cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .190 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .151

New York 000 001 100_2 8 0 Houston 003 040 01x_8 10 1

a-singled for Mazeika in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (3). LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_Dubón (3), Tucker (11). HR_Alonso (20), off Urquidy; Escobar (6), off Maton; Altuve (13), off Williams; Alvarez (19), off Williams; Siri (3), off Medina. RBIs_Alonso (65), Escobar (29), Altuve (24), Alvarez 2 (49), Tucker 3 (45), Dubón (5), Siri (9). SB_Tucker (12). CS_Dubón (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Escobar, Davis 2, Nimmo); Houston 3 (Siri 2, Alvarez). RISP_New York 0 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Canha, Guillorme, Bregman. GIDP_Gurriel, Brantley.

DP_New York 2 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, L, 1-4 4 4 3 3 3 2 72 3.86 Shreve 1 3 4 4 3 2 35 5.61 Medina 3 3 1 1 1 1 45 4.50

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, W, 6-3 6 4 1 1 1 5 104 4.68 Maton 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.38 Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Abreu 1 2 0 0 0 2 25 2.30

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:02. A_35,140 (41,168).

