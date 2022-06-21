Trending:
Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 8 2 Totals 31 8 10 8
Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1
Marte rf 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 5 1 2 0
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 2 0
Alonso 1b 3 1 3 1 Alvarez dh 3 2 1 2
Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 1 1 3
Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 Dubón ss 3 0 2 1
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Siri cf 4 1 1 1
Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Do.Smith ph 1 0 1 0
New York 000 001 100 2
Houston 003 040 01x 8

E_Gurriel (3). DP_New York 2, Houston 0. LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_Dubón (3), Tucker (11). HR_Alonso (20), Escobar (6), Altuve (13), Alvarez (19), Siri (3). SB_Tucker (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Williams L,1-4 4 4 3 3 3 2
Shreve 1 3 4 4 3 2
Medina 3 3 1 1 1 1
Houston
Urquidy W,6-3 6 4 1 1 1 5
Maton 1 1 1 1 0 1
Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Abreu 1 2 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:02. A_35,140 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
