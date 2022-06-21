Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

New York
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
2
8
2
Totals
31
8
10
8
Nimmo cf
5
0
1
0
Altuve 2b
4
2
1
1
Marte rf
4
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|Houston
|003
|040
|01x
|—
|8
E_Gurriel (3). DP_New York 2, Houston 0. LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_Dubón (3), Tucker (11). HR_Alonso (20), Escobar (6), Altuve (13), Alvarez (19), Siri (3). SB_Tucker (12).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams L,1-4
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Shreve
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Medina
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy W,6-3
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:02. A_35,140 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.