Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 2

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 2 8 2 Totals 31 8 10 8 Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 Marte rf 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 5 1 2 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 2 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 3 1 Alvarez dh 3 2 1 2 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 1 1 3 Guillorme 2b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 Dubón ss 3 0 2 1 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Siri cf 4 1 1 1 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Do.Smith ph 1 0 1 0

New York 000 001 100 — 2 Houston 003 040 01x — 8

E_Gurriel (3). DP_New York 2, Houston 0. LOB_New York 8, Houston 6. 2B_Dubón (3), Tucker (11). HR_Alonso (20), Escobar (6), Altuve (13), Alvarez (19), Siri (3). SB_Tucker (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Williams L,1-4 4 4 3 3 3 2 Shreve 1 3 4 4 3 2 Medina 3 3 1 1 1 1

Houston Urquidy W,6-3 6 4 1 1 1 5 Maton 1 1 1 1 0 1 Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Abreu 1 2 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:02. A_35,140 (41,168).

