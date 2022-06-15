On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston 9, Texas 2

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 5:11 pm
< a min read
      

Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 32 2 4 1
Altuve 2b 2 1 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 Seager dh 3 1 1 1
Brantley dh 4 1 2 0 García rf 4 1 2 0
Matijevic ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 Reks lf 1 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 1 1 2 Heim c 4 0 0 0
Dubón 2b 0 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 1 1 1 Duran 2b 3 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 2 B.Miller 3b 3 0 0 0
Díaz ss 3 1 1 0 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0
Siri cf 4 1 1 1
Maldonado c 4 1 2 3
Houston 600 100 020 9
Texas 101 000 000 2

E_Díaz (2). DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 3, Texas 4. 2B_Alvarez (8), Maldonado (6), Duran (3). HR_Maldonado (5), Gurriel (4), Seager (13). SB_García (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia W,4-5 6 4 2 1 0 9
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 3
Martinez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bielak 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
T.Miller L,0-1 2-3 4 6 6 2 0
Tinoco 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Allard 5 5 3 3 0 4
Culberson 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_T.Miller (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:45. A_24,992 (40,300).

