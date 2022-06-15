Houston 9, Texas 2

Houston
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Matijevic ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubón 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Duran 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|B.Miller 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|600
|100
|020
|—
|9
|Texas
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Díaz (2). DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 3, Texas 4. 2B_Alvarez (8), Maldonado (6), Duran (3). HR_Maldonado (5), Gurriel (4), Seager (13). SB_García (10).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia W,4-5
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bielak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Miller L,0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Tinoco
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Allard
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Culberson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_T.Miller (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:45. A_24,992 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.