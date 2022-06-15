Houston 9, Texas 2

Houston Texas ab

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 32 2 4 1 Altuve 2b 2 1 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 Seager dh 3 1 1 1 Brantley dh 4 1 2 0 García rf 4 1 2 0 Matijevic ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 0 Reks lf 1 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 2 Heim c 4 0 0 0 Dubón 2b 0 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 1 Duran 2b 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 2 B.Miller 3b 3 0 0 0 Díaz ss 3 1 1 0 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 Siri cf 4 1 1 1 Maldonado c 4 1 2 3

Houston 600 100 020 — 9 Texas 101 000 000 — 2

E_Díaz (2). DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 3, Texas 4. 2B_Alvarez (8), Maldonado (6), Duran (3). HR_Maldonado (5), Gurriel (4), Seager (13). SB_García (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia W,4-5 6 4 2 1 0 9 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 3 Martinez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bielak 1 0 0 0 0 1

Texas T.Miller L,0-1 2-3 4 6 6 2 0 Tinoco 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Allard 5 5 3 3 0 4 Culberson 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_T.Miller (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:45. A_24,992 (40,300).

