Joveljic leads the LA Galaxy against the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (3-6-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (7-5-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -143, Portland +350, Draw +301; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dejan Joveljic leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after a two-goal showing against Austin.

The Galaxy are 5-4-1 in conference play. The Galaxy have a 5-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

The Timbers are 3-4-3 in Western Conference games. The Timbers are ninth in the MLS with 21 goals led by Bill Tuiloma with five.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Galaxy won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito has scored six goals for the Galaxy. Samuel Grandsir has three assists over the last 10 games.

Tuiloma has five goals for the Timbers. Nathan Uiliam Fogaca has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Timbers: 2-5-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Eriq Zavaleta (injured), Sega Coulibaly (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Sacha Kljestan (injured).

Timbers: Eryk Williamson (injured), Blake Bodily (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), David Bingham (injured), Diego Chara (injured), Diego Gutierrez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

