Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 2:10 am
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 12 14 12 5 12
Merrifield 2b 6 1 2 2 0 2 .231
Benintendi lf 5 2 1 0 1 0 .296
Witt Jr. ss 5 2 3 4 1 0 .243
Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294
b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Isbel rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .231
Melendez rf-c 5 1 0 0 1 1 .239
Dozier dh 5 3 2 0 1 2 .262
Santana 1b 5 2 4 5 0 1 .210
Taylor cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .206
2-Lopez pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .220
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 11 10 11 6 8
Ward rf 4 2 1 0 2 2 .312
Trout cf 4 2 0 0 2 2 .284
Ohtani dh 4 2 3 8 0 0 .260
Walsh 1b 6 2 3 2 0 0 .261
Rengifo 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Stassi c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .230
Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Marsh lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239
a-Lagares ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .173
c-MacKinnon ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
1-Wade pr-ss 2 3 1 0 0 0 .219
Kansas City 120 201 112 02_12 14 0
Los Angeles 000 104 203 01_11 10 0

a-pinch hit for Marsh in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gallagher in the 7th. c-walked for Velazquez in the 7th.

1-ran for MacKinnon in the 7th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 11th.

LOB_Kansas City 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Santana (8), Merrifield 2 (15), Witt Jr. (16), Dozier (12), Rivera (5), Walsh (12). 3B_Walsh (2). HR_Witt Jr. (9), off Detmers; Santana (4), off Detmers; Witt Jr. (10), off Herget; Walsh (13), off Heasley; Ohtani (14), off Heasley; Ohtani (15), off Barlow. RBIs_Witt Jr. 4 (36), Santana 5 (18), Merrifield 2 (30), Isbel (8), Walsh 2 (40), Ohtani 8 (45), Stassi (14). SF_Ohtani 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Benintendi, Rivera, Melendez, Merrifield, Dozier); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Wade). RISP_Kansas City 5 for 17; Los Angeles 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_O’Hearn, Benintendi, Rengifo, Trout, Lagares. LIDP_Merrifield. GIDP_Taylor.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Walsh, Duffy; Duffy, Rengifo, Walsh).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heasley 5 4 4 4 2 6 88 4.14
Cuas, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.70
Garrett, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.19
Staumont, H, 5 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 17 3.81
Speier, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.33
Clarke, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.88
Barlow, BS, 8-10 1 2 3 3 1 1 24 2.32
Coleman, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.18
Mengden, S, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Detmers 5 5 5 5 2 6 95 4.66
Wantz 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 33 3.68
Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.76
Loup 1 3 1 1 0 0 11 4.68
Herget 1 1 2 2 1 2 25 3.72
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.91
Quijada, L, 0-2 1 2 2 1 1 1 21 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Speier 2-2, Bradley 1-0. IBB_off Quijada (Witt Jr.). HBP_Detmers (Rivera).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:14. A_20,189 (45,517).

Top Stories