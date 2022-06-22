Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
45
12
14
12
5
12
Merrifield 2b
6
1
2
2
0
2
.231
Benintendi lf
5
2
1
0
1
0
.296
Witt Jr. ss
5
2
3
|Kansas City
|120
|201
|112
|02_12
|14
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|104
|203
|01_11
|10
|0
a-pinch hit for Marsh in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gallagher in the 7th. c-walked for Velazquez in the 7th.
1-ran for MacKinnon in the 7th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 11th.
LOB_Kansas City 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Santana (8), Merrifield 2 (15), Witt Jr. (16), Dozier (12), Rivera (5), Walsh (12). 3B_Walsh (2). HR_Witt Jr. (9), off Detmers; Santana (4), off Detmers; Witt Jr. (10), off Herget; Walsh (13), off Heasley; Ohtani (14), off Heasley; Ohtani (15), off Barlow. RBIs_Witt Jr. 4 (36), Santana 5 (18), Merrifield 2 (30), Isbel (8), Walsh 2 (40), Ohtani 8 (45), Stassi (14). SF_Ohtani 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Benintendi, Rivera, Melendez, Merrifield, Dozier); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Wade). RISP_Kansas City 5 for 17; Los Angeles 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_O’Hearn, Benintendi, Rengifo, Trout, Lagares. LIDP_Merrifield. GIDP_Taylor.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Walsh, Duffy; Duffy, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|88
|4.14
|Cuas, H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.70
|Garrett, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.19
|Staumont, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|3.81
|Speier, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.33
|Clarke, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.88
|Barlow, BS, 8-10
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|2.32
|Coleman, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.18
|Mengden, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|95
|4.66
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|33
|3.68
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.76
|Loup
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.68
|Herget
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|3.72
|Iglesias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.91
|Quijada, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|21
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Speier 2-2, Bradley 1-0. IBB_off Quijada (Witt Jr.). HBP_Detmers (Rivera).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_4:14. A_20,189 (45,517).
