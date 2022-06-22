Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11

Kansas City

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 12 14 12 5 12 Merrifield 2b 6 1 2 2 0 2 .231 Benintendi lf 5 2 1 0 1 0 .296 Witt Jr. ss 5 2 3 4 1 0 .243 Perez c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .294 b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Isbel rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Melendez rf-c 5 1 0 0 1 1 .239 Dozier dh 5 3 2 0 1 2 .262 Santana 1b 5 2 4 5 0 1 .210 Taylor cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .206 2-Lopez pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .220

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 11 10 11 6 8 Ward rf 4 2 1 0 2 2 .312 Trout cf 4 2 0 0 2 2 .284 Ohtani dh 4 2 3 8 0 0 .260 Walsh 1b 6 2 3 2 0 0 .261 Rengifo 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Stassi c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .230 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .266 Marsh lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239 a-Lagares ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .173 c-MacKinnon ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 1-Wade pr-ss 2 3 1 0 0 0 .219

Kansas City 120 201 112 02_12 14 0 Los Angeles 000 104 203 01_11 10 0

a-pinch hit for Marsh in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gallagher in the 7th. c-walked for Velazquez in the 7th.

1-ran for MacKinnon in the 7th. 2-ran for Rivera in the 11th.

LOB_Kansas City 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Santana (8), Merrifield 2 (15), Witt Jr. (16), Dozier (12), Rivera (5), Walsh (12). 3B_Walsh (2). HR_Witt Jr. (9), off Detmers; Santana (4), off Detmers; Witt Jr. (10), off Herget; Walsh (13), off Heasley; Ohtani (14), off Heasley; Ohtani (15), off Barlow. RBIs_Witt Jr. 4 (36), Santana 5 (18), Merrifield 2 (30), Isbel (8), Walsh 2 (40), Ohtani 8 (45), Stassi (14). SF_Ohtani 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Benintendi, Rivera, Melendez, Merrifield, Dozier); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Wade). RISP_Kansas City 5 for 17; Los Angeles 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_O’Hearn, Benintendi, Rengifo, Trout, Lagares. LIDP_Merrifield. GIDP_Taylor.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Walsh, Duffy; Duffy, Rengifo, Walsh).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heasley 5 4 4 4 2 6 88 4.14 Cuas, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 2.70 Garrett, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.19 Staumont, H, 5 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 17 3.81 Speier, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.33 Clarke, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.88 Barlow, BS, 8-10 1 2 3 3 1 1 24 2.32 Coleman, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.18 Mengden, S, 1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers 5 5 5 5 2 6 95 4.66 Wantz 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 33 3.68 Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.76 Loup 1 3 1 1 0 0 11 4.68 Herget 1 1 2 2 1 2 25 3.72 Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.91 Quijada, L, 0-2 1 2 2 1 1 1 21 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0, Speier 2-2, Bradley 1-0. IBB_off Quijada (Witt Jr.). HBP_Detmers (Rivera).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:14. A_20,189 (45,517).

