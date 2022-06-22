Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11

Kansas City
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
45
12
14
12
Totals
41
11
10
11
Merrifield 2b
6
1
2
2
Ward rf
4
2
1
0
Benintendi lf
5
2
1
0
DP_Kansas City 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Santana (8), Merrifield 2 (15), Witt Jr. (16), Dozier (12), Rivera (5), Walsh (12). 3B_Walsh (2). HR_Witt Jr. 2 (10), Santana (4), Walsh (13), Ohtani 2 (15). SF_Ohtani 2 (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heasley
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Cuas H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Garrett H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Speier BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow BS,8-10
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Coleman W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mengden S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detmers
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Herget
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Iglesias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quijada L,0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
Heasley pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Detmers (Rivera).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_4:14. A_20,189 (45,517).
