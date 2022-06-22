Trending:
Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 2:10 am
Kansas City Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 12 14 12 Totals 41 11 10 11
Merrifield 2b 6 1 2 2 Ward rf 4 2 1 0
Benintendi lf 5 2 1 0 Trout cf 4 2 0 0
Witt Jr. ss 5 2 3 4 Ohtani dh 4 2 3 8
Perez c 1 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 6 2 3 2
Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 5 0 0 0
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 5 0 1 1
Isbel rf 2 0 1 1 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0
Melendez rf-c 5 1 0 0 Marsh lf 2 0 0 0
Dozier dh 5 3 2 0 Lagares ph-lf 3 0 0 0
Santana 1b 5 2 4 5 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0
Taylor cf 5 0 0 0 MacKinnon ph 0 0 0 0
Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 Wade pr-ss 2 3 1 0
Lopez pr-3b 0 1 0 0
Kansas City 120 201 112 02 12
Los Angeles 000 104 203 01 11

DP_Kansas City 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Santana (8), Merrifield 2 (15), Witt Jr. (16), Dozier (12), Rivera (5), Walsh (12). 3B_Walsh (2). HR_Witt Jr. 2 (10), Santana (4), Walsh (13), Ohtani 2 (15). SF_Ohtani 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Heasley 5 4 4 4 2 6
Cuas H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Garrett H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont H,5 1-3 0 2 2 2 0
Speier BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Clarke H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow BS,8-10 1 2 3 3 1 1
Coleman W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Mengden S,1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Detmers 5 5 5 5 2 6
Wantz 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Loup 1 3 1 1 0 0
Herget 1 1 2 2 1 2
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2
Quijada L,0-2 1 2 2 1 1 1

Heasley pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Detmers (Rivera).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:14. A_20,189 (45,517).

