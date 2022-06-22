Kansas City 12, L.A. Angels 11

Kansas City Los Angeles ab

Kansas City Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 12 14 12 Totals 41 11 10 11 Merrifield 2b 6 1 2 2 Ward rf 4 2 1 0 Benintendi lf 5 2 1 0 Trout cf 4 2 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 5 2 3 4 Ohtani dh 4 2 3 8 Perez c 1 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 6 2 3 2 Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 5 0 0 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 5 0 1 1 Isbel rf 2 0 1 1 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Melendez rf-c 5 1 0 0 Marsh lf 2 0 0 0 Dozier dh 5 3 2 0 Lagares ph-lf 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 5 2 4 5 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Taylor cf 5 0 0 0 MacKinnon ph 0 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 Wade pr-ss 2 3 1 0 Lopez pr-3b 0 1 0 0

Kansas City 120 201 112 02 — 12 Los Angeles 000 104 203 01 — 11

DP_Kansas City 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Kansas City 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Santana (8), Merrifield 2 (15), Witt Jr. (16), Dozier (12), Rivera (5), Walsh (12). 3B_Walsh (2). HR_Witt Jr. 2 (10), Santana (4), Walsh (13), Ohtani 2 (15). SF_Ohtani 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Heasley 5 4 4 4 2 6 Cuas H,2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Garrett H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Staumont H,5 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 Speier BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Clarke H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Barlow BS,8-10 1 2 3 3 1 1 Coleman W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Mengden S,1-1 1 1 1 0 0 1

Los Angeles Detmers 5 5 5 5 2 6 Wantz 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Loup 1 3 1 1 0 0 Herget 1 1 2 2 1 2 Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2 Quijada L,0-2 1 2 2 1 1 1

Heasley pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Detmers (Rivera).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:14. A_20,189 (45,517).

