Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 1 6 Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Garver dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Taveras cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .289 Viloria c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .500 a-Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 7 2 3 4 Merrifield 2b-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .305 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Pasquantino 1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .000 Melendez c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .228 Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Isbel cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .223 b-Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Lopez 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Texas 000 010 000_1 5 0 Kansas City 100 010 00x_2 7 0

a-grounded out for Viloria in the 7th. b-flied out for Isbel in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Semien (13), García (15), Dozier (14), Melendez (8). HR_Taveras (1), off Greinke; Isbel (2), off Dunning. RBIs_Taveras (3), Melendez (18), Isbel (10). CS_Benintendi (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Calhoun 2, Garver, Smith 2); Kansas City 1 (Olivares). RISP_Texas 0 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Calhoun, Heim. GIDP_Witt Jr..

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning, L, 1-6 6 6 2 2 3 3 86 4.09 Moore 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.02

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 2-4 6 4 1 1 1 3 90 4.38 Garrett, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.05 Clarke, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.73 S.Barlow, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.14

HBP_Greinke (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:18. A_11,391 (37,903).

