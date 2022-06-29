Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
5
1
1
6
Smith 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.258
Seager ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.229
Semien 2b
4
0
1
0
|Texas
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|00x_2
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Viloria in the 7th. b-flied out for Isbel in the 7th.
LOB_Texas 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Semien (13), García (15), Dozier (14), Melendez (8). HR_Taveras (1), off Greinke; Isbel (2), off Dunning. RBIs_Taveras (3), Melendez (18), Isbel (10). CS_Benintendi (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Calhoun 2, Garver, Smith 2); Kansas City 1 (Olivares). RISP_Texas 0 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Calhoun, Heim. GIDP_Witt Jr..
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 1-6
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|86
|4.09
|Moore
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.02
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 2-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|90
|4.38
|Garrett, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.05
|Clarke, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.73
|S.Barlow, S, 10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.14
HBP_Greinke (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_2:18. A_11,391 (37,903).
