Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 1 6
Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Garver dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Taveras cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .289
Viloria c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .500
a-Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 7 2 3 4
Merrifield 2b-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .305
Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Pasquantino 1b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Melendez c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .228
Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Isbel cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .223
b-Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Lopez 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Texas 000 010 000_1 5 0
Kansas City 100 010 00x_2 7 0

a-grounded out for Viloria in the 7th. b-flied out for Isbel in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Semien (13), García (15), Dozier (14), Melendez (8). HR_Taveras (1), off Greinke; Isbel (2), off Dunning. RBIs_Taveras (3), Melendez (18), Isbel (10). CS_Benintendi (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Calhoun 2, Garver, Smith 2); Kansas City 1 (Olivares). RISP_Texas 0 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Calhoun, Heim. GIDP_Witt Jr..

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, L, 1-6 6 6 2 2 3 3 86 4.09
Moore 2 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.02
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 2-4 6 4 1 1 1 3 90 4.38
Garrett, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.05
Clarke, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.73
S.Barlow, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.14

HBP_Greinke (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:18. A_11,391 (37,903).

Top Stories