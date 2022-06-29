Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Texas Kansas City ab

Texas Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 28 2 7 2 Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b-rf 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 0 García rf 4 0 1 0 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 1 0 0 0 Garver dh 4 0 1 0 Melendez c 3 0 2 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 1 2 1 Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 Viloria c 1 0 0 0 Isbel cf 2 1 1 1 Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0 Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Lopez 3b-2b 3 0 0 0

Texas 000 010 000 — 1 Kansas City 100 010 00x — 2

DP_Texas 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Texas 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Semien (13), García (15), Dozier (14), Melendez (8). HR_Taveras (1), Isbel (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Dunning L,1-6 6 6 2 2 3 3 Moore 2 1 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Greinke W,2-4 6 4 1 1 1 3 Garrett H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Clarke H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 S.Barlow S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Greinke (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:18. A_11,391 (37,903).

