Kansas City 2, Texas 1

Texas
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
1
5
1
Totals
28
2
7
2
Smith 3b
4
0
0
0
Merrifield 2b-rf
3
0
0
0
Seager ss
3
0
0
0
...
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Texas 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Texas 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Semien (13), García (15), Dozier (14), Melendez (8). HR_Taveras (1), Isbel (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning L,1-6
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Moore
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W,2-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Garrett H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S.Barlow S,10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Greinke (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_2:18. A_11,391 (37,903).
