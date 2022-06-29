On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Kansas City 2, Texas 1

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 4:46 pm
Texas

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
1
5
1

Totals
28
2
7
2

Smith 3b
4
0
0
0

Merrifield 2b-rf
3
0
0
0

Seager ss
3
0
0
0

Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 28 2 7 2
Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b-rf 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 0
García rf 4 0 1 0 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 1 0 0 0
Garver dh 4 0 1 0 Melendez c 3 0 2 1
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Olivares rf 3 0 0 0
Taveras cf 3 1 2 1 Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0
Viloria c 1 0 0 0 Isbel cf 2 1 1 1
Heim ph-c 1 0 0 0 Taylor ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Lopez 3b-2b 3 0 0 0
Texas 000 010 000 1
Kansas City 100 010 00x 2

DP_Texas 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Texas 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Semien (13), García (15), Dozier (14), Melendez (8). HR_Taveras (1), Isbel (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Dunning L,1-6 6 6 2 2 3 3
Moore 2 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Greinke W,2-4 6 4 1 1 1 3
Garrett H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Clarke H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
S.Barlow S,10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Greinke (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:18. A_11,391 (37,903).

Top Stories