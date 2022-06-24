Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

Oakland
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
1
6
1
Totals
31
3
8
3
Kemp lf
3
1
1
0
Merrifield 2b
3
0
0
0
Bride 3b
4
0
0
0
...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|011
|00x
|—
|3
LOB_Oakland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (12), Dozier (13), Santana (8). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Olivares 2 (2). SB_Kemp (5). S_Kemp (2).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,2-5
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Acevedo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pruitt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W,1-4
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Coleman H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cuas H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow S,9-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:22. A_25,077 (37,903).
