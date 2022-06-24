Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

Oakland

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
1
6
1

Totals
31
3
8
3

Kemp lf
3
1
1
0

Merrifield 2b
3
0
0
0

Bride 3b
4
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 31 3 8 3
Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0
Bride 3b 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 3 0
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0
Brown rf 4 0 2 1 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 0
Murphy c 4 0 2 0 Melendez c 3 0 0 0
Vogt dh 4 0 0 0 Santana dh 4 0 1 1
Neuse 1b 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 Olivares rf 3 2 2 2
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0
Allen 2b 2 0 0 0
Oakland 000 100 000 1
Kansas City 001 011 00x 3

LOB_Oakland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (12), Dozier (13), Santana (8). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Olivares 2 (2). SB_Kemp (5). S_Kemp (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin L,2-5 5 1-3 7 3 3 2 4
Acevedo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Pruitt 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Greinke W,1-4 6 3 1 1 0 4
Coleman H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cuas H,3 1 1 0 0 1 1
Barlow S,9-11 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:22. A_25,077 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|1 2022 Procurement Playbook - DHS -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories