Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

Oakland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 31 3 8 3 Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 Bride 3b 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 3 0 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Brown rf 4 0 2 1 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 2 0 Melendez c 3 0 0 0 Vogt dh 4 0 0 0 Santana dh 4 0 1 1 Neuse 1b 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 Olivares rf 3 2 2 2 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0 Allen 2b 2 0 0 0

Oakland 000 100 000 — 1 Kansas City 001 011 00x — 3

LOB_Oakland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (12), Dozier (13), Santana (8). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Olivares 2 (2). SB_Kemp (5). S_Kemp (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin L,2-5 5 1-3 7 3 3 2 4 Acevedo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Pruitt 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kansas City Greinke W,1-4 6 3 1 1 0 4 Coleman H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cuas H,3 1 1 0 0 1 1 Barlow S,9-11 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:22. A_25,077 (37,903).

