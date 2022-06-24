Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

Oakland
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Vogt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Neuse 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Allen 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|2
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Olivares rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.395
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|011
|00x_3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Neuse in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (12), Dozier (13), Santana (8). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Olivares 2 (2), off Irvin. RBIs_Brown (33), Olivares 2 (5), Santana (19). SB_Kemp (5). S_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Vogt, Lowrie, Laureano 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 6.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 2-5
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|66
|3.29
|Acevedo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.62
|Pruitt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.73
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 1-4
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|84
|4.68
|Coleman, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.07
|Cuas, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2.45
|Barlow, S, 9-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:22. A_25,077 (37,903).
