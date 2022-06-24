Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 1 8 Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .223 Bride 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Brown rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .217 Murphy c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .218 Vogt dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Neuse 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229 a-Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Allen 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .194

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 8 3 2 6 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Benintendi lf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .302 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Melendez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Santana dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .207 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Olivares rf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .395 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197

Oakland 000 100 000_1 6 0 Kansas City 001 011 00x_3 8 0

a-grounded out for Neuse in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (12), Dozier (13), Santana (8). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Olivares 2 (2), off Irvin. RBIs_Brown (33), Olivares 2 (5), Santana (19). SB_Kemp (5). S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Vogt, Lowrie, Laureano 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 6.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, L, 2-5 5 1-3 7 3 3 2 4 66 3.29 Acevedo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.62 Pruitt 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.73

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 1-4 6 3 1 1 0 4 84 4.68 Coleman, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.07 Cuas, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 2.45 Barlow, S, 9-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:22. A_25,077 (37,903).

