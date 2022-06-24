Trending:
Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 10:51 pm
Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
6
1
1
8

Kemp lf
3
1
1
0
0
0
.223

Bride 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.229

Laureano cf
4
0
0
0

a-grounded out for Neuse in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (12), Dozier (13), Santana (8). 3B_Witt Jr. (5). HR_Olivares 2 (2), off Irvin. RBIs_Brown (33), Olivares 2 (5), Santana (19). SB_Kemp (5). S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Vogt, Lowrie, Laureano 2); Kansas City 3 (Olivares, Dozier 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 7; Kansas City 1 for 6.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 2-5 5 1-3 7 3 3 2 4 66 3.29
Acevedo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.62
Pruitt 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.73
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 1-4 6 3 1 1 0 4 84 4.68
Coleman, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.07
Cuas, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 2.45
Barlow, S, 9-11 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:22. A_25,077 (37,903).

Top Stories