Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 4 1 1 7 Merrifield rf-2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .224 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246 Perez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Melendez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Dozier lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 b-Benintendi ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Lopez 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 3 8 González rf-lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Flores 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Pederson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .269 a-Slater ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Belt dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .231 Estrada 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .268 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 La Stella 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239 Casali c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .233 c-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219

Kansas City 200 000 010_3 4 0 San Francisco 000 200 000_2 7 1

a-pinch hit for Pederson in the 5th. b-doubled for Rivera in the 8th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th.

E_Crawford (8). LOB_Kansas City 2, San Francisco 9. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Benintendi (11), González (11). HR_Belt (5), off Heasley. RBIs_Merrifield (27), Belt (12), Casali (13). SB_Estrada (9). SF_Merrifield, Casali. S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; San Francisco 4 (La Stella, Belt, González, Slater). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; San Francisco 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_La Stella.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heasley 4 5 2 2 2 4 92 3.72 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 6.32 Clarke 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 25 5.40 Cuas, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 1.08 Barlow, S, 7-8 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 1.63

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Long 3 3 2 0 0 2 44 1.69 Llovera 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.66 Littell 2 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.74 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.22 Brebbia, L, 3-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 2.96 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP_Garrett (Flores).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, David Arrieta; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:52. A_25,527 (41,915).

