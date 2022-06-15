Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
3
4
1
1
7
Merrifield rf-2b
3
1
1
1
0
1
.224
Taylor cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.272
Witt Jr. ss
4
1
2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|8
|
|González rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|La Stella 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|c-Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|010_3
|4
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|000_2
|7
|1
a-pinch hit for Pederson in the 5th. b-doubled for Rivera in the 8th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th.
E_Crawford (8). LOB_Kansas City 2, San Francisco 9. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Benintendi (11), González (11). HR_Belt (5), off Heasley. RBIs_Merrifield (27), Belt (12), Casali (13). SB_Estrada (9). SF_Merrifield, Casali. S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; San Francisco 4 (La Stella, Belt, González, Slater). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; San Francisco 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_La Stella.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|92
|3.72
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.32
|Clarke
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|5.40
|Cuas, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.08
|Barlow, S, 7-8
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|1.63
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Long
|3
|
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|44
|1.69
|Llovera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.66
|Littell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.74
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.22
|Brebbia, L, 3-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.96
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP_Garrett (Flores).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, David Arrieta; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:52. A_25,527 (41,915).
