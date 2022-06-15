Trending:
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 1:00 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 4 1 1 7
Merrifield rf-2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .224
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246
Perez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Melendez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Dozier lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
b-Benintendi ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Lopez 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 8
González rf-lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .269
Flores 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Pederson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .269
a-Slater ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Belt dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .231
Estrada 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .268
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
La Stella 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Casali c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .233
c-Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Kansas City 200 000 010_3 4 0
San Francisco 000 200 000_2 7 1

a-pinch hit for Pederson in the 5th. b-doubled for Rivera in the 8th. c-struck out for Casali in the 9th.

E_Crawford (8). LOB_Kansas City 2, San Francisco 9. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Benintendi (11), González (11). HR_Belt (5), off Heasley. RBIs_Merrifield (27), Belt (12), Casali (13). SB_Estrada (9). SF_Merrifield, Casali. S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 0; San Francisco 4 (La Stella, Belt, González, Slater). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; San Francisco 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_La Stella.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heasley 4 5 2 2 2 4 92 3.72
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 6.32
Clarke 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 25 5.40
Cuas, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 1.08
Barlow, S, 7-8 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 1.63
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Long 3 3 2 0 0 2 44 1.69
Llovera 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.66
Littell 2 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.74
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.22
Brebbia, L, 3-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 2.96
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP_Garrett (Flores).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, David Arrieta; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:52. A_25,527 (41,915).

Top Stories