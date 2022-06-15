Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Kansas City
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
29
3
4
1
Totals
33
2
7
2
Merrifield rf-2b
3
1
1
1
González rf-lf
5
0
1
0
Taylor cf
4
0
0
0
...
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Crawford (8). LOB_Kansas City 2, San Francisco 9. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Benintendi (11), González (11). HR_Belt (5). SB_Estrada (9). SF_Merrifield (7), Casali (2). S_Lopez (3).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heasley
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cuas W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow S,7-8
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long
|3
|
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Llovera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Littell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia L,3-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cuas pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Garrett (Flores).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, David Arrieta; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:52. A_25,527 (41,915).
