Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Kansas City San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 3 4 1 Totals 33 2 7 2 Merrifield rf-2b 3 1 1 1 González rf-lf 5 0 1 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 Flores 3b 3 0 0 0 Perez dh 4 0 0 0 Pederson lf 2 0 1 0 Melendez c 3 0 0 0 Slater ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Dozier lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Belt dh 3 1 1 1 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 3 1 0 0 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Benintendi ph-lf 1 1 1 0 La Stella 1b 4 0 2 0 Lopez 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 Casali c 2 0 1 1 Ruf ph 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 200 000 010 — 3 San Francisco 000 200 000 — 2

E_Crawford (8). LOB_Kansas City 2, San Francisco 9. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Benintendi (11), González (11). HR_Belt (5). SB_Estrada (9). SF_Merrifield (7), Casali (2). S_Lopez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Heasley 4 5 2 2 2 4 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 Clarke 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Cuas W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barlow S,7-8 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

San Francisco Long 3 3 2 0 0 2 Llovera 1 0 0 0 1 1 Littell 2 0 0 0 0 2 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brebbia L,3-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cuas pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Garrett (Flores).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, David Arrieta; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:52. A_25,527 (41,915).

