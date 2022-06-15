Trending:
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 1:00 am
< a min read
      

Kansas City

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
29
3
4
1

Totals
33
2
7
2

Merrifield rf-2b
3
1
1
1

González rf-lf
5
0
1
0

Taylor cf
4
0
0
0

Kansas City San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 4 1 Totals 33 2 7 2
Merrifield rf-2b 3 1 1 1 González rf-lf 5 0 1 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Witt Jr. ss 4 1 2 0 Flores 3b 3 0 0 0
Perez dh 4 0 0 0 Pederson lf 2 0 1 0
Melendez c 3 0 0 0 Slater ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Dozier lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Belt dh 3 1 1 1
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 3 1 0 0
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Benintendi ph-lf 1 1 1 0 La Stella 1b 4 0 2 0
Lopez 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 Casali c 2 0 1 1
Ruf ph 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 200 000 010 3
San Francisco 000 200 000 2

E_Crawford (8). LOB_Kansas City 2, San Francisco 9. 2B_Witt Jr. (15), Benintendi (11), González (11). HR_Belt (5). SB_Estrada (9). SF_Merrifield (7), Casali (2). S_Lopez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Heasley 4 5 2 2 2 4
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Cuas W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barlow S,7-8 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Long 3 3 2 0 0 2
Llovera 1 0 0 0 1 1
Littell 2 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brebbia L,3-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cuas pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Garrett (Flores).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, David Arrieta; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:52. A_25,527 (41,915).

