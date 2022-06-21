Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
6
11
6
2
6
Merrifield 2b
5
1
1
0
0
0
.229
Benintendi lf
4
2
2
2
1
0
.298
Witt Jr. ss
5
0
0
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|130_6
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|010
|000_2
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-lined out for Wade in the 9th.
E_Walsh (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Lopez (8). HR_Benintendi (3), off Syndergaard; Perez (11), off Syndergaard; Dozier (7), off Barria; Ward (11), off Bubic. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (25), Lopez (6), Perez 2 (34), Dozier (22), Ward 2 (28). SB_Lopez (5), Velazquez (10), Dozier (2), Benintendi (1), Merrifield (9). CS_Dozier (3), Velazquez (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Witt Jr., Isbel, Merrifield); Los Angeles 2 (MacKinnon, Walsh). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Merrifield, Duffy.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, W, 1-4
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|95
|7.41
|Coleman, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.29
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.50
|Staumont
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.16
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 4-6
|7
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|5
|91
|3.86
|Barria
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|2.86
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:58. A_22,234 (45,517).
