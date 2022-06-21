Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

6

11

6

2

6 Merrifield 2b

5

1

1

0

0

0

.229 Benintendi lf

4

2

2

2

1

0

.298 Witt Jr. ss

5

0

0 READ MORE

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 2 6 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .229 Benintendi lf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .298 Witt Jr. ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Perez c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .212 Melendez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Dozier 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .259 Isbel rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Lopez 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .220

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 3 10 Ward rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .313 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Ohtani dh 2 0 1 0 2 0 .252 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Marsh lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Velazquez ss 2 1 1 0 0 1 .175 a-Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Wade ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .215 b-MacKinnon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Kansas City 200 000 130_6 11 0 Los Angeles 001 010 000_2 7 1

a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-lined out for Wade in the 9th.

E_Walsh (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Lopez (8). HR_Benintendi (3), off Syndergaard; Perez (11), off Syndergaard; Dozier (7), off Barria; Ward (11), off Bubic. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (25), Lopez (6), Perez 2 (34), Dozier (22), Ward 2 (28). SB_Lopez (5), Velazquez (10), Dozier (2), Benintendi (1), Merrifield (9). CS_Dozier (3), Velazquez (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Witt Jr., Isbel, Merrifield); Los Angeles 2 (MacKinnon, Walsh). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, Duffy.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic, W, 1-4 6 6 2 2 2 7 95 7.41 Coleman, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.29 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.50 Staumont 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.16

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 4-6 7 1-3 8 5 5 2 5 91 3.86 Barria 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 27 2.86

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:58. A_22,234 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.