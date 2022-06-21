Trending:
Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 12:53 am
< a min read
      

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
6
11
6
2
6

Merrifield 2b
5
1
1
0
0
0
.229

Benintendi lf
4
2
2
2
1
0
.298

Witt Jr. ss
5
0
0

Kansas City 200 000 130_6 11 0
Los Angeles 001 010 000_2 7 1

a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-lined out for Wade in the 9th.

E_Walsh (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Lopez (8). HR_Benintendi (3), off Syndergaard; Perez (11), off Syndergaard; Dozier (7), off Barria; Ward (11), off Bubic. RBIs_Benintendi 2 (25), Lopez (6), Perez 2 (34), Dozier (22), Ward 2 (28). SB_Lopez (5), Velazquez (10), Dozier (2), Benintendi (1), Merrifield (9). CS_Dozier (3), Velazquez (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Witt Jr., Isbel, Merrifield); Los Angeles 2 (MacKinnon, Walsh). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, Duffy.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic, W, 1-4 6 6 2 2 2 7 95 7.41
Coleman, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.29
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.50
Staumont 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.16
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, L, 4-6 7 1-3 8 5 5 2 5 91 3.86
Barria 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 27 2.86

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:58. A_22,234 (45,517).

Top Stories