Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 11:22 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
1
4
1
2
9

Mullins cf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.237

Mancini 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.298

Santander lf
4
1
2
1

READ MORE

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 2 9
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Santander lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .236
Hays rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291
McKenna rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Rutschman c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .153
Nevin 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .236
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 12 8 1 7
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .225
Benintendi lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .316
Witt Jr. ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .233
Perez c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .210
Isbel rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Melendez rf-c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .268
Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Taylor cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269
Baltimore 000 000 001_1 4 1
Kansas City 301 031 00x_8 12 1

E_Nevin (4), Rivera (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Rutschman (2), Merrifield (13), Benintendi (10), Melendez (6), Perez (11). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Santander (10), off Abreu; Perez (9), off Zimmermann; Melendez (6), off Zimmermann; Taylor (3), off Voth. RBIs_Santander (31), Benintendi (22), Perez 3 (28), Melendez 3 (16), Taylor (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Mancini 2); Kansas City 2 (Santana, Dozier). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Kansas City 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Melendez, Perez. LIDP_Santana. GIDP_Odor.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mancini, Mateo); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Santana).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 2-5 4 2-3 10 7 7 0 2 76 5.52
Voth 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 22 6.75
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.59
López 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.96
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heasley, W, 1-3 7 1 0 0 0 7 93 3.62
Clarke 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 29 5.82
Payamps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.59
Abreu 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Voth 1-0, Payamps 3-0. WP_Heasley.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:55. A_17,650 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|17 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
6|17 2022 Procurement Playbook - GSA -...
6|17 Better Case Management, Better...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories