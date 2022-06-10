Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
4
1
2
9
Mullins cf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.237
Mancini 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.298
Santander lf
4
1
2
1
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|1
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.210
|Isbel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Melendez rf-c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001_1
|4
|1
|Kansas City
|301
|031
|00x_8
|12
|1
E_Nevin (4), Rivera (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Rutschman (2), Merrifield (13), Benintendi (10), Melendez (6), Perez (11). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Santander (10), off Abreu; Perez (9), off Zimmermann; Melendez (6), off Zimmermann; Taylor (3), off Voth. RBIs_Santander (31), Benintendi (22), Perez 3 (28), Melendez 3 (16), Taylor (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Mancini 2); Kansas City 2 (Santana, Dozier). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Kansas City 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Melendez, Perez. LIDP_Santana. GIDP_Odor.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mancini, Mateo); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Santana).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 2-5
|4
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|0
|2
|76
|5.52
|Voth
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|6.75
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.59
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.96
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, W, 1-3
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|93
|3.62
|Clarke
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|5.82
|Payamps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.59
|Abreu
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Voth 1-0, Payamps 3-0. WP_Heasley.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:55. A_17,650 (37,903).
