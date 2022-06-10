Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Baltimore

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 2 9 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Santander lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .236 Hays rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .291 McKenna rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Rutschman c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .153 Nevin 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 12 8 1 7 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .225 Benintendi lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .316 Witt Jr. ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .233 Perez c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .210 Isbel rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Melendez rf-c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .268 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Taylor cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269

Baltimore 000 000 001_1 4 1 Kansas City 301 031 00x_8 12 1

E_Nevin (4), Rivera (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Rutschman (2), Merrifield (13), Benintendi (10), Melendez (6), Perez (11). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Santander (10), off Abreu; Perez (9), off Zimmermann; Melendez (6), off Zimmermann; Taylor (3), off Voth. RBIs_Santander (31), Benintendi (22), Perez 3 (28), Melendez 3 (16), Taylor (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Mancini 2); Kansas City 2 (Santana, Dozier). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Kansas City 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Melendez, Perez. LIDP_Santana. GIDP_Odor.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Mancini, Mateo); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Santana).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 2-5 4 2-3 10 7 7 0 2 76 5.52 Voth 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 22 6.75 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.59 López 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.96

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heasley, W, 1-3 7 1 0 0 0 7 93 3.62 Clarke 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 29 5.82 Payamps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.59 Abreu 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Voth 1-0, Payamps 3-0. WP_Heasley.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:55. A_17,650 (37,903).

