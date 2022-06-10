Trending:
Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 11:22 pm
Baltimore

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
1
4
1

Totals
36
8
12
8

Mullins cf
3
0
0
0

Merrifield 2b
5
1
1
0

Mancini 1b
4
0
0
0

E_Nevin (4), Rivera (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Rutschman (2), Merrifield (13), Benintendi (10), Melendez (6), Perez (11). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Santander (10), Perez (9), Melendez (6), Taylor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann L,2-5 4 2-3 10 7 7 0 2
Voth 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1
López 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Heasley W,1-3 7 1 0 0 0 7
Clarke 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Payamps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Heasley.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:55. A_17,650 (37,903).

Top Stories