Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Baltimore Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 36 8 12 8 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 2 2 1 Santander lf 4 1 2 1 Witt Jr. ss 3 2 2 0 Hays rf 3 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 2 3 McKenna rf 1 0 1 0 Isbel rf 0 0 0 0 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 Melendez rf-c 4 1 2 3 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 Rutschman c 3 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 2 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 1 2 1

Baltimore 000 000 001 — 1 Kansas City 301 031 00x — 8

E_Nevin (4), Rivera (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Rutschman (2), Merrifield (13), Benintendi (10), Melendez (6), Perez (11). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Santander (10), Perez (9), Melendez (6), Taylor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Zimmermann L,2-5 4 2-3 10 7 7 0 2 Voth 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 1 López 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Heasley W,1-3 7 1 0 0 0 7 Clarke 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Payamps 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Abreu 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Heasley.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:55. A_17,650 (37,903).

