Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
1
4
1
Totals
36
8
12
8
Mullins cf
3
0
0
0
Merrifield 2b
5
1
1
0
Mancini 1b
4
0
0
0
...
E_Nevin (4), Rivera (3). DP_Baltimore 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Rutschman (2), Merrifield (13), Benintendi (10), Melendez (6), Perez (11). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Santander (10), Perez (9), Melendez (6), Taylor (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann L,2-5
|4
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|0
|2
|Voth
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heasley W,1-3
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Clarke
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Payamps
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Heasley.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:55. A_17,650 (37,903).
