Sports News

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 5:55 pm
Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 4 12 3 Totals 35 8 13 8
Springer cf 5 0 2 0 Merrifield rf 5 0 2 1
Bichette ss 5 0 2 0 Benintendi lf 3 2 0 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 0 1 Witt Jr. ss 4 2 2 0
Espinal 2b 5 0 1 0 Perez dh 5 1 2 1
Tapia rf 4 1 1 1 Melendez c 5 1 1 2
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 1 4 1
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Rivera 3b 5 0 1 2
Collins c 4 2 2 1 Taylor cf 2 1 1 1
Biggio 1b 4 1 2 0 Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0
Toronto 012 000 001 4
Kansas City 300 211 10x 8

E_Tapia (3), Witt Jr. (6). LOB_Toronto 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Collins (4), Melendez (5), Taylor (3), Santana 2 (7), Merrifield (12). 3B_Perez (1). HR_Tapia (2), Collins (4). S_Lopez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kikuchi 2-3 2 3 3 4 2
Thornton 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3
Richards L,2-1 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1
Gage 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cimber 1 2 1 1 0 1
Merryweather 1 1 1 1 0 1
Vasquez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
García 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Singer W,3-1 5 8 3 3 0 5
Coleman H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cuas 1 1 0 0 0 0
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow 1 3 1 1 0 0

HBP_Merryweather (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:26. A_12,196 (37,903).

