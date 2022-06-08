Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Toronto
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
4
12
3
Totals
35
8
13
8
Springer cf
5
0
2
0
Merrifield rf
5
0
2
1
Bichette ss
5
0
2
0
...
READ MORE
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Tapia rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Collins c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|012
|000
|001
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|300
|211
|10x
|—
|8
E_Tapia (3), Witt Jr. (6). LOB_Toronto 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Collins (4), Melendez (5), Taylor (3), Santana 2 (7), Merrifield (12). 3B_Perez (1). HR_Tapia (2), Collins (4). S_Lopez (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Thornton
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Richards L,2-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Gage
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cimber
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Merryweather
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vasquez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer W,3-1
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Coleman H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cuas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Merryweather (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:26. A_12,196 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.