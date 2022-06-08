Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
4
12
3
1
7
Springer cf
5
0
2
0
0
0
.271
Bichette ss
5
0
2
0
0
1
.262
Guerrero Jr. dh
5
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|3
|1
|7
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Espinal 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Tapia rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Collins c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|6
|9
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.315
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Perez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Rivera 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.212
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Toronto
|012
|000
|001_4
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|300
|211
|10x_8
|13
|1
E_Tapia (3), Witt Jr. (6). LOB_Toronto 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Collins (4), Melendez (5), Taylor (3), Santana 2 (7), Merrifield (12). 3B_Perez (1). HR_Tapia (2), off Singer; Collins (4), off Singer. RBIs_Tapia (15), Collins (10), Guerrero Jr. (31), Melendez 2 (11), Rivera 2 (14), Perez (23), Taylor (13), Santana (11), Merrifield (25). CS_Melendez (1). S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Tapia, Biggio 2, Espinal 3); Kansas City 7 (Benintendi, Witt Jr., Lopez 2, Rivera 2, Melendez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Kansas City 5 for 17.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr. 2, Collins.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|45
|4.44
|Thornton
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.05
|Richards, L, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|36
|5.68
|Gage
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Cimber
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|2.55
|Merryweather
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|6.11
|Vasquez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8.10
|García
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.82
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 3-1
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|98
|4.33
|Coleman, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.57
|Cuas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.32
|Barlow
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 3-0, Gage 1-0. HBP_Merryweather (Taylor). PB_Melendez (3).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:26. A_12,196 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.