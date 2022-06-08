On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 4 12 3 1 7
Springer cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .271
Bichette ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .262
Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 0 1 0 1 .243
Espinal 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Tapia rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .222
Collins c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .212
Biggio 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .184
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 13 8 6 9
Merrifield rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .221
Benintendi lf 3 2 0 0 2 2 .315
Witt Jr. ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .221
Perez dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .202
Melendez c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .255
Santana 1b 4 1 4 1 1 0 .188
Rivera 3b 5 0 1 2 0 3 .212
Taylor cf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .259
Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Toronto 012 000 001_4 12 1
Kansas City 300 211 10x_8 13 1

E_Tapia (3), Witt Jr. (6). LOB_Toronto 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Collins (4), Melendez (5), Taylor (3), Santana 2 (7), Merrifield (12). 3B_Perez (1). HR_Tapia (2), off Singer; Collins (4), off Singer. RBIs_Tapia (15), Collins (10), Guerrero Jr. (31), Melendez 2 (11), Rivera 2 (14), Perez (23), Taylor (13), Santana (11), Merrifield (25). CS_Melendez (1). S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Tapia, Biggio 2, Espinal 3); Kansas City 7 (Benintendi, Witt Jr., Lopez 2, Rivera 2, Melendez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Kansas City 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr. 2, Collins.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 2-3 2 3 3 4 2 45 4.44
Thornton 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 23 3.05
Richards, L, 2-1 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 36 5.68
Gage 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Cimber 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 2.55
Merryweather 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 6.11
Vasquez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 8.10
García 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.82
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, W, 3-1 5 8 3 3 0 5 98 4.33
Coleman, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.57
Cuas 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.32
Barlow 1 3 1 1 0 0 27 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 3-0, Gage 1-0. HBP_Merryweather (Taylor). PB_Melendez (3).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:26. A_12,196 (37,903).

