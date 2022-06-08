Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Toronto

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 4 12 3 1 7 Springer cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .271 Bichette ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .262 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 0 1 0 1 .243 Espinal 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Tapia rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .222 Collins c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .212 Biggio 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .184

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 13 8 6 9 Merrifield rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .221 Benintendi lf 3 2 0 0 2 2 .315 Witt Jr. ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .221 Perez dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .202 Melendez c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .255 Santana 1b 4 1 4 1 1 0 .188 Rivera 3b 5 0 1 2 0 3 .212 Taylor cf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .259 Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .217

Toronto 012 000 001_4 12 1 Kansas City 300 211 10x_8 13 1

E_Tapia (3), Witt Jr. (6). LOB_Toronto 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Collins (4), Melendez (5), Taylor (3), Santana 2 (7), Merrifield (12). 3B_Perez (1). HR_Tapia (2), off Singer; Collins (4), off Singer. RBIs_Tapia (15), Collins (10), Guerrero Jr. (31), Melendez 2 (11), Rivera 2 (14), Perez (23), Taylor (13), Santana (11), Merrifield (25). CS_Melendez (1). S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Tapia, Biggio 2, Espinal 3); Kansas City 7 (Benintendi, Witt Jr., Lopez 2, Rivera 2, Melendez). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Kansas City 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr. 2, Collins.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 2-3 2 3 3 4 2 45 4.44 Thornton 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 23 3.05 Richards, L, 2-1 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 36 5.68 Gage 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Cimber 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 2.55 Merryweather 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 6.11 Vasquez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 8.10 García 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.82

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, W, 3-1 5 8 3 3 0 5 98 4.33 Coleman, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.57 Cuas 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.32 Barlow 1 3 1 1 0 0 27 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 3-0, Gage 1-0. HBP_Merryweather (Taylor). PB_Melendez (3).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:26. A_12,196 (37,903).

