Kara and Orlando City visit Cincinnati

Orlando City SC (7-5-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (6-7-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +123, Orlando City SC +199, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ercan Kara leads Orlando City into a matchup with Cincinnati following a two-goal outing against the Houston Dynamo.

Cincinnati is 5-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the league with 22 goals led by Brandon Vazquez with eight.

Orlando is 5-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 5-1 in one-goal matches.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vazquez has eight goals and three assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Kara has scored six goals and added two assists for Orlando. Mauricio Pereyra has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Orlando: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Calvin Harris (injured), Isaac Atanga (injured), Allan Cruz (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

Orlando: Michael Halliday (injured), Mason Stajduhar (injured), Silvester Van der Water (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

