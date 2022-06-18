On Air: Motley Fool Money
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 2

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 1:02 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 7 4 2 12
Ward rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Trout cf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .287
Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .249
Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .286
Marsh lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .249
Suzuki c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .200
Wade ss-2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .214
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 2 8 2 2 10
Rodríguez cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .265
France 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .319
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Torrens c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Winker lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Upton dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Frazier ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Moore lf-rf 3 2 1 1 0 1 .200
Toro 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .172
Trammell rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Raleigh ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .177
Los Angeles 000 200 000 2_4 7 0
Seattle 001 000 100 0_2 8 0

a-struck out for Trammell in the 7th. b-singled for Upton in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 10. 2B_Suzuki (3), Rengifo (2), Marsh (7). HR_Trout (19), off Castillo; Moore (3), off Sandoval. RBIs_Suzuki 2 (8), Trout 2 (40), Moore (9), Rodríguez (30). SB_Moore (9), Rodríguez (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Ohtani, Wade 5); Seattle 6 (Toro, Crawford 4, Winker). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Seattle 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Suzuki, Ward, Moore, Crawford.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval 6 4 1 1 2 5 91 2.70
Loup, H, 9 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 4.70
Bradley, BS, 1-3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.28
Tepera 1 2 0 0 0 0 19 4.23
Iglesias, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.24
Quijada, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.17
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 5 92 4.23
Muñoz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 24 4.70
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.06
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.92
Castillo, L, 3-1 1 1 2 1 0 0 14 5.25

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-1, Muñoz 2-0. HBP_Loup (Moore). WP_Flexen.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, David Arrieta; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:24. A_24,071 (47,929).

