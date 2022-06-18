L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 2

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
4
7
4
2
12
Ward rf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.305
Trout cf
5
1
1
2
0
3
.287
Ohtani dh
5
0
0
...
a-struck out for Trammell in the 7th. b-singled for Upton in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Seattle 10. 2B_Suzuki (3), Rengifo (2), Marsh (7). HR_Trout (19), off Castillo; Moore (3), off Sandoval. RBIs_Suzuki 2 (8), Trout 2 (40), Moore (9), Rodríguez (30). SB_Moore (9), Rodríguez (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Ohtani, Wade 5); Seattle 6 (Toro, Crawford 4, Winker). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Seattle 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Suzuki, Ward, Moore, Crawford.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|91
|2.70
|Loup, H, 9
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.70
|Bradley, BS, 1-3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.28
|Tepera
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.23
|Iglesias, W, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.24
|Quijada, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.17
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|4.23
|Muñoz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|4.70
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.06
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.92
|Castillo, L, 3-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.25
Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 2-1, Muñoz 2-0. HBP_Loup (Moore). WP_Flexen.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, David Arrieta; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:24. A_24,071 (47,929).
