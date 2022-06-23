L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0

Kansas City Los Angeles ab

Kansas City Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 30 5 8 5 Merrifield rf 3 0 1 0 Ohtani p-dh 3 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Ward rf 4 1 1 1 Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 1 Melendez c 3 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 0 0 0 0 Dozier dh 3 0 0 0 MacKinnon 1b 2 0 1 2 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Wade pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Isbel cf 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 0 1 0 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 Marsh lf 2 0 0 0 Lagares cf 4 1 0 0 Velazquez ss 3 2 1 1

Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 Los Angeles 000 010 22x — 5

DP_Kansas City 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Rengifo (5), Duffy (4), Ward (8). SF_MacKinnon (1). S_Marsh (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Lynch L,3-7 4 2-3 3 1 1 5 5 Clarke 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Garrett 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Mengden 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Griffin 1 3 2 2 0 1

Los Angeles Ohtani W,6-4 8 2 0 0 1 13 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Lynch.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:04. A_34,792 (45,517).

