Sports News

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
June 23, 2022 1:20 am
Kansas City Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 30 5 8 5
Merrifield rf 3 0 1 0 Ohtani p-dh 3 0 1 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Ward rf 4 1 1 1
Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 1
Melendez c 3 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 0 0 0 0
Dozier dh 3 0 0 0 MacKinnon 1b 2 0 1 2
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Wade pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Isbel cf 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 0 1 0
Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 Marsh lf 2 0 0 0
Lagares cf 4 1 0 0
Velazquez ss 3 2 1 1
Kansas City 000 000 000 0
Los Angeles 000 010 22x 5

DP_Kansas City 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Rengifo (5), Duffy (4), Ward (8). SF_MacKinnon (1). S_Marsh (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lynch L,3-7 4 2-3 3 1 1 5 5
Clarke 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Garrett 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Mengden 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Griffin 1 3 2 2 0 1
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,6-4 8 2 0 0 1 13
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Lynch.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:04. A_34,792 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
