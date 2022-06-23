L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0

Kansas City
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|Merrifield rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|MacKinnon 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|22x
|—
|5
DP_Kansas City 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Rengifo (5), Duffy (4), Ward (8). SF_MacKinnon (1). S_Marsh (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch L,3-7
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|Clarke
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Mengden
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Griffin
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani W,6-4
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Lynch.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:04. A_34,792 (45,517).
