L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Los Angeles Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 11 12 10 Totals 36 9 10 7 Betts rf 6 0 0 0 Mendick ss 5 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 5 2 3 3 Vaughn 1b 5 1 1 0 T.Turner ss 4 2 1 1 Robert cf 5 1 1 0 Muncy 2b 5 2 2 5 Abreu dh 2 2 0 0 Smith dh 4 1 1 0 Burger 3b 3 3 2 1 J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 0 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 Pollock lf 5 1 3 2 Lux lf 4 2 4 1 Grandal c 4 0 1 1 Barnes c 4 1 0 0 Engel rf 3 0 0 1 Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 3 1 1 1

Los Angeles 000 064 001 — 11 Chicago 001 310 022 — 9

E_Vesia (2), Burger (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Freeman (21), Muncy (5), Smith (6), Lux (7), Pollock (9). 3B_Harrison (2). HR_Muncy (4), Burger (7). SB_T.Turner (13). SF_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Anderson 3 4 4 4 3 2 Graterol W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bickford H,2 1 1 1 1 0 0 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1 Vesia 1 2 2 1 2 2 Hudson 1 3 2 2 1 2

Chicago Cease L,4-3 4 2-3 6 6 0 3 8 Foster 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Sousa 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 López 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Crick 2 1 0 0 1 3 Ruiz 1 2 1 1 1 2

Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Graterol (Engel). WP_Hudson, Foster, Sousa.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_4:13. A_25,482 (40,615).

