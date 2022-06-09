L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

Los Angeles
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
11
12
10
Totals
36
9
10
7
Betts rf
6
0
0
0
Mendick ss
5
0
1
1
Freeman 1b
5
2
3
3
...
|Los Angeles
|000
|064
|001
|—
|11
|Chicago
|001
|310
|022
|—
|9
E_Vesia (2), Burger (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Freeman (21), Muncy (5), Smith (6), Lux (7), Pollock (9). 3B_Harrison (2). HR_Muncy (4), Burger (7). SB_T.Turner (13). SF_Harrison (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Graterol W,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Hudson
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease L,4-3
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|0
|3
|8
|Foster
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sousa
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|López
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crick
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ruiz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Graterol (Engel). WP_Hudson, Foster, Sousa.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_4:13. A_25,482 (40,615).
