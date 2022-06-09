Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago White Sox 9

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 6:41 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
39
11
12
10

Totals
36
9
10
7

Betts rf
6
0
0
0

Mendick ss
5
0
1
1

Freeman 1b
5
2
3
3

...

READ MORE

Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 11 12 10 Totals 36 9 10 7
Betts rf 6 0 0 0 Mendick ss 5 0 1 1
Freeman 1b 5 2 3 3 Vaughn 1b 5 1 1 0
T.Turner ss 4 2 1 1 Robert cf 5 1 1 0
Muncy 2b 5 2 2 5 Abreu dh 2 2 0 0
Smith dh 4 1 1 0 Burger 3b 3 3 2 1
J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 0 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 Pollock lf 5 1 3 2
Lux lf 4 2 4 1 Grandal c 4 0 1 1
Barnes c 4 1 0 0 Engel rf 3 0 0 1
Sheets ph 1 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 3 1 1 1
Los Angeles 000 064 001 11
Chicago 001 310 022 9

E_Vesia (2), Burger (4). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Freeman (21), Muncy (5), Smith (6), Lux (7), Pollock (9). 3B_Harrison (2). HR_Muncy (4), Burger (7). SB_T.Turner (13). SF_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Anderson 3 4 4 4 3 2
Graterol W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bickford H,2 1 1 1 1 0 0
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vesia 1 2 2 1 2 2
Hudson 1 3 2 2 1 2
Chicago
Cease L,4-3 4 2-3 6 6 0 3 8
Foster 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Sousa 2-3 3 4 4 1 0
López 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Crick 2 1 0 0 1 3
Ruiz 1 2 1 1 1 2

Anderson pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Graterol (Engel). WP_Hudson, Foster, Sousa.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_4:13. A_25,482 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|16 DigiMarCon California 2022 - Digital...
6|16 Dashboard Performance Best Practices
6|16 Greater Southwest Regional Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories