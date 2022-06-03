L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|1
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Guillorme ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.356
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|2
|4
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|W.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Ríos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Alberto ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|011
|00x_2
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Ríos in the 8th.
E_McNeil (2). LOB_New York 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Davis (5), T.Turner (14), J.Turner (16). RBIs_Betts (36), J.Turner (31). SB_Betts (5), Lux (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Escobar, Mazeika); Los Angeles 4 (T.Turner 2, Ríos, Bellinger). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Los Angeles 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Canha, T.Turner, Freeman 3, Ríos.
DP_New York 1 (Mazeika, Guillorme, Alonso, Escobar, McNeil, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 3-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|94
|2.88
|Holderman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.84
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.42
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 6-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|89
|1.59
|Graterol, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.82
|Hudson, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.12
|Kimbrel, S, 11-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Holderman 1-0.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:54. A_48,018 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.