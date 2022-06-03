L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 1 9 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Marte rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Guillorme ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .356 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .278 McNeil 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .320 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Davis dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Mazeika c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 8 2 2 4 Betts rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .310 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 T.Turner ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .296 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .227 Ríos dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 a-Alberto ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 J.Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .229 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Taylor lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Lux 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .280

New York 000 000 000_0 3 1 Los Angeles 000 011 00x_2 8 0

a-pinch hit for Ríos in the 8th.

E_McNeil (2). LOB_New York 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Davis (5), T.Turner (14), J.Turner (16). RBIs_Betts (36), J.Turner (31). SB_Betts (5), Lux (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Escobar, Mazeika); Los Angeles 4 (T.Turner 2, Ríos, Bellinger). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Los Angeles 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Canha, T.Turner, Freeman 3, Ríos.

DP_New York 1 (Mazeika, Guillorme, Alonso, Escobar, McNeil, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, L, 3-1 5 2-3 7 2 2 1 2 94 2.88 Holderman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 0.84 Shreve 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 4.42

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin, W, 6-0 6 2 0 0 1 5 89 1.59 Graterol, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.82 Hudson, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.12 Kimbrel, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Holderman 1-0.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:54. A_48,018 (56,000).

