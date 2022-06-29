L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 4

Los Angeles
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
8
11
8
Totals
35
4
10
4
T.Turner ss
5
0
1
2
Daza cf
3
1
0
0
Freeman 1b
4
2
2
1
...
DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 5. 2B_T.Turner (18), Iglesias (16), Rodgers (18). HR_Freeman (9), Smith (12), Bellinger (10), Rodgers (7). SF_Alvarez (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías W,6-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Graterol
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moronta
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Price
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez L,4-6
|3
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Chacín
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Blach
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bird
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Estévez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:56. A_37,092 (50,445).
