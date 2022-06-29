L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 4

Los Angeles Colorado ab

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 8 11 8 Totals 35 4 10 4 T.Turner ss 5 0 1 2 Daza cf 3 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 1 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 0 Smith c 5 1 2 2 Bryant lf 4 2 2 0 Muncy dh 5 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 Taylor rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 3 3 Bellinger cf 4 2 1 1 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 Lamb lf 1 2 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 2 0 Thompson rf 2 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Lux 2b 3 1 2 0 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 3 0 1 2

Los Angeles 130 120 010 — 8 Colorado 000 102 010 — 4

DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 5. 2B_T.Turner (18), Iglesias (16), Rodgers (18). HR_Freeman (9), Smith (12), Bellinger (10), Rodgers (7). SF_Alvarez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Urías W,6-6 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 5 Graterol 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Moronta 1 1 1 1 0 0 Price 1 1 0 0 0 1

Colorado Márquez L,4-6 3 1-3 5 5 5 3 2 Chacín 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Blach 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Bird 2 1 1 1 0 1 Estévez 1 1 0 0 2 2

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:56. A_37,092 (50,445).

